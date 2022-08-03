Semi-truck blocks portion of Route 18 in Greenville

Read on www.wytv.com
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Crews in Lawrence County were called to the Quaker Falls Recreation Area just before 6 p.m. Saturday. According Lawrence County dispatch, someone fell and needed to be rescued by rope. The victim has been transported to the hospital. There’s no word yet on their...
Watermain break in Canfield affecting customers
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The city street department responded to a watermain break on Shadydale Drive in Canfield on Saturday evening. Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, crews were working on repairs. Canfield residents may see a difference in water pressure until repairs...
Fire damages house for sale in Leavittsburg
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning. It happened at a home on Oriss Road shortly after 4 a.m. Warren Township Fire Chief Joseph Natali said there was fire damage to one side of the home. He also said no one was living there, where the house is up for sale, and no one was injured.
Wellsville house collapses after fire
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a fire in Wellsville. It happened on 13th Street around 11 p.m. Friday. The house was full of flames when crews arrived, the fire caused it to collapse. Fire Chief Barry Podwel said the house had...
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
WAMPUM, Pa. (WKBN)- Tomorrow night in Lawrence County, the skies will be bursting with fireworks!. It’s Wampum’s 225th anniversary celebration. It’s the oldest borough in Lawrence County. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. at The Community Park.
ODOT works on unknown cause of flickering lights in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — East Liverpool Police are warning drivers about an issue with street lights. Some of you driving in southern Columbiana County Thursday night might have noticed some lights flickering. A viewer sent in a video from West Eighth Street where you can see the lights...
Hubbard Twp. police arrest suspect in Mercer County robberies
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police arrested a suspect wanted for two robberies Friday morning in Mercer County, one of which resulted in the stabbing of a victim. Hubbard Township Police Chief Ronald Fusco said a BOLO went out for 48-year-old Jason Riley, of Sharon, the suspect...
Skydiving festival takes off in Grove City
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – There was a sky full of fun and excitement on Friday in Grove City. There is much to do and see at Skydive Fest 2022, like helicopter rides and a large formation skydive. It won’t cost you to see it at Skydive Pennsylvania in...
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night’s auction. Kaitlyn Bondoni only expected to get $8 a pound for her dairy-beef feeder Elmo. It was to her shock and surprise when she got about $50 and it’s all going to cancer research.
Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular car and plane show made its return back to the Valley for the weekend. The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
Cookout engages community with safety service members
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A cookout in Poland spread a message on getting to know those who serve and protect the community. Poland held its Safety Services Day Cookout on Saturday at Poland Township Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests were able to speak with police and fire chiefs,...
UPDATE: Youngstown police find missing child
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department found 12-year-old Mason Thompson safe Sunday evening after he was previously reported missing. “The Youngstown Police Department would like to thank everyone who was on the lookout for Mason Thompson this weekend. He was located safe & sound with friends and is now back in the care of family. The hard work and diligence of the community, YPD Family Services Unit & YPD Patrol Division helped bring this incident to a quick resolution,” said YPD Captain Jason Simon.
Police look for 3 accused of car break-ins in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who they say are involved in breaking into vehicles in Austintown. Police say they broke the windows on three vehicles and took wallets, cash and a handgun last weekend. If you know those involved,...
Masks required for students at local Kent State campuses
KENT, Ohio (WKBN)- When Kent State University students return to the Kent main campus and other local branch campuses, they will have to wear a mask. According to a statement on the university website, students are required to wear masks indoors at campuses located in counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates. These campuses include Kent, Trumbull, Salem, and East Liverpool.
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage. Tails of Hope, a nonprofit clinic providing low-cost care to animals in the area, is experiencing a shortage of certified veterinary technicians. It’s also one of the few nonprofit spay/neuter clinics in Mercer County, which means the community and surrounding areas will feel the impact.
Heat is performance factor at Canfield dog show
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Dog Cluster is heating up, literally. Yesterday’s rain kept temperatures down slightly, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Many dogs at the Canfield Fairgrounds were trying to stay cool in the heat. Some owners kept their dogs in the shade. Others were cooling off their dogs with fans. Many owners were constantly refilling their dog’s water bowls.
Newest Miss, Junior Miss pageant winners crowned in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Downtown Youngstown is celebrating its Italian heritage this weekend at the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest. Friday night’s big event was the Miss and Junior Miss pageants. First News Anchor Lindsey Watson served as a judge for the fun, entertaining event. Ten girls,...
Newly named Purple Heart City celebrates with memorial
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local city was proclaimed a Purple Heart City and held a ceremony to commemorate the unveiling of its newest memorial. The city of Warren held a Ceremony to proclaim the community as a Purple Heart City and a part of the Purple Heart Trail.
Local doctor named to state board
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor in Salem has been named to a state board. Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board. The term begins Aug. 5 and ends March 22, 2025. “I have served on the state association...
