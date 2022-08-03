Semi-truck blocks portion of Route 18 in Greenville

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department found 12-year-old Mason Thompson safe Sunday evening after he was previously reported missing. “The Youngstown Police Department would like to thank everyone who was on the lookout for Mason Thompson this weekend. He was located safe & sound with friends and is now back in the care of family. The hard work and diligence of the community, YPD Family Services Unit & YPD Patrol Division helped bring this incident to a quick resolution,” said YPD Captain Jason Simon.

