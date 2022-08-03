SAHA gets new name, reflects transformational change in affordable housing

San Antonio – CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility. The monthly bill increase is primarily due to fuel costs going up and the relentless Texas heat wave. The state is also experiencing a record year for energy demand, according to Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO