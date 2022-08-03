SAHA gets new name, reflects transformational change in affordable housing

Read on www.ksat.com
VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
Jobs outlook for San Antonio region promises more to come
SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo reports the San Antonio region added 47,000 new jobs from June 2021 to June 2022, even as the pandemic still lingers and inflation takes its toll. Adrian Lopez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Alamo, said the area’s job growth reflects what’s happening statewide, with...
Ask Angi shares trendy ways to improve your outdoor space
SAN ANTONIO – The warm weather and long days of summer make it the perfect time to transform your backyard or patio. If you’re not sure what to do with your outdoor space this summer, we’ve got you covered. “Turn your outdoor space into a bohemian oasis...
Happy Space: S.A. couple uses their furniture flipping skills to make a profit
SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard of house flipping, but what about furniture flipping? One San Antonio couple is turning what was once someone’s trash, into a brand new piece of furniture with new life. Michael and Michelle Felan started their restoration journey nearly a decade ago when...
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
80% of adults, children in US have pesticides in their bodies from food
SAN ANTONIO – More than 80% of urine samples drawn from children and adults in a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contained a weed-killing chemical linked to cancer. It’s a finding that scientists have called disturbing and concerning. Pesticides are chemicals used to...
CPS Energy customers cranking up air conditioning pay nearly $80 more for comfort, utility says
San Antonio – CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility. The monthly bill increase is primarily due to fuel costs going up and the relentless Texas heat wave. The state is also experiencing a record year for energy demand, according to Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy.
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
Fishermen find body in San Pedro Creek south of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a body was found south of downtown in the San Pedro Creek. Officers said a couple of fishermen were walking down the creek when they found a body in the water near West Mitchell Street and Flato on Sunday afternoon.
Purple Heart organization, wrestling superstar Goldberg to honor recipients in Boerne this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – National Purple Heart Day is Sunday, and a local organization is helping recipients from Texas and across the country. The Purple Heart Project is hosting its 3rd annual fundraiser on Saturday, where more than 30 recipients will be honored for their service and sacrifice. The project provides valuable community resources to veterans.
Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store. At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.
San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for embezzling $291,000 from nonprofit
SAN ANTONIO – The office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit that provided services for the San Antonio Downtown Public Improvement District was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud. According to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, Alicia Henderson...
Massive fire at NW Side business leads to evacuation of 80 dogs at nearby facility, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A massive fire at a Northwest Side generator business prompted a large emergency response and led to the evacuations of 80 dogs at a nearby kennel. The second-alarm fire happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Rocky Point Drive, not far from I-10 and De Zevala.
As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 5, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, celebrities descend on San Antonio, summer pies, after-school martial arts, a new Happy Space and weekend events!. The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con runs today through Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Watch to see which celebrity is on the show today!
Heat, drought may be causing your home’s foundation to shift. Here’s what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO – Foundation companies are getting more calls for inspections as homeowners battle with shifting foundations caused by the heat and drought. Foundation Support Specialists in San Antonio said it has seen 1,000 more calls for inspections than it did last year. Paul White, with Foundation Support Specialists,...
I-10 East closed in east Bexar County after crash involving 18-wheeler carrying flammable liquid
SAN ANTONIO – I-10 East from Graytown Road to Loop 1604 will be completely shut down for several hours due to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying flammable liquid, according to San Antonio police. Officers said the crash caused the flammable liquid to spill onto the roadway. The...
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized. At 1:57 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 6500 block of West Commerce Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying on the ground...
