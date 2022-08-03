QB Gavin Wimsatt gearing up for year No. 2 at Rutgers

Read on rutgers.rivals.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
4-star Friday recap: Greg Schiano’s underclassman BBQ brought the region’s best football recruits to Rutgers
On Friday, July 29, the day before Rutgers’ football program hosted the majority of its committed seniors, the staff entertained a number of top underclassman, and various four-star recruits, in Piscataway. Like the class of 2023 commits who would follow, the underclassmen were put through drills to show what they’ve got, which built camaraderie between Rutgers and each recruit, and the recruits with each other. Here’s what some of Rutgers’ visitors thought of the unique visit that day.
JSBL Basketball – Shavar Reynolds Leads Stern’s Trailer to JSBL Championship in Star-Studded Final
MANASQUAN -- Like a lot of players in the Shore's preeminent summer league, Shavar Reynolds joined the Jersey Shore Basketball League in 2019 to work on his game between seasons of playing college basketball. After the league helped Reynolds improve himself for successful seasons at both Seton Hall and Monmouth...
Imposter pretended to be N.J.’s Cardinal Tobin on Instagram, Catholic officials say
The head of New Jersey’s largest Catholic diocese was recently impersonated on social media by someone who opened an account in his name, Archdiocese of Newark officials said. Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who has led the archdiocese since 2017, was impersonated on Instagram, although the exact dates the imposter account...
theobserver.com
Lane and shoulder closures upcoming on Rt. 21
Get ready for some traffic nightmares on Route 21. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane and shoulder closures on Route 21 next week as a pavement preservation project begins in Belleville, Nutley, Clifton and Passaic. Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, until 3 p.m., contractors...
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances
Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
Big-name concerts you won’t want to miss this fall in New Jersey
From big-name artists like Post Malone and Mary J. Blige to country music festivals, New Jersey offers a wide range of concerts at multiple different venues this upcoming fall season. Here are just a few of these performances you can go see and enjoy. Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. My...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
Resident to Montclair Council: ‘There’s a lot of dissatisfaction in town. Get it together.’
As Township Council members returned to the council chambers after a 2½-hour executive session on Tuesday, July 26, Township Manager Tim Stafford rounded the dais and removed a handwritten sign taped under the mayor’s nameplate that read: “RUDE.”. On Monday morning, the township sent out an email...
This Is The BEST Breakfast Sandwich In NJ
We have a lot of amazing food unique to us in PA/NJ. Cheesesteak, pizza, bagels, pretzels, Italian ice, pork roll, deli sandwiches, etc. etc. But another food we've mastered?. Nobody can say "baconeggandcheeese" faster than we can. We should put it as a single word in the New Jersey dictionary.
Famous Beach Tacos Is Expanding With Two New Jersey Locations
Have you seen this famous building on the Seaside Park boardwalk?. More specifically, have you ever eaten in the restaurant in yellow?. It is called Beach Tacos and this Jersey Shore business has made quite a name for themselves. I'm hoping you can put two and two together to figure...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
Clearwater Festival will fill two stages with music on banks of the Navesink River
The free New Jersey Clearwater Festival will return from the coronavirus pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on Aug. 6 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Aug. 7 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to music, the 47th annual event will feature environmental information, food and free sailboat rides.
thepressgroup.net
Intersection overhaul sees delay of at least a week
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The County of Bergen’s protect to overhaul the Pascack Road–Washington Avenue intersection is delayed a week or two. Motorists are advised to check the township police department’s social media posts for updates, and of course Pascack Press will have news as it’s available.
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ANNOUNCES RETURN OF CITIZEN POLICE ACADEMY/LAW ENFORCEMENT MINI ACADEMY
Sheriff Shaun Golden is pleased to announce the return of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Police Academy/Law Enforcement Mini Academy which offers county residents ages 14 and above a unique opportunity to learn about the complex roles of modern-day law enforcement agencies. Speakers from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s office and other public safety agencies offer insight into their roles in law enforcement as well as the role of citizens in assisting those agencies in the war against crime and terrorism.
themontclairgirl.com
Newark Airport Reaches Record Cancellations as Amazon Plans Collapse
For many, the summer months are full of opportunities to get away and travel. If you’re planning on traveling this summer, you may be spooked hearing about lost luggage, canceled and delayed flights, long security lines, and otherwise hectic traveling circumstances. This chaos is not unique to New Jersey and has impacted many major local airports, though you may be wondering why Newark Airport has been particularly rough recently. Unfortunately for us local to Newark International Airport, EWR has been hit really hard with a record number of flight cancellations. In addition to these record cancellations, we took a look into other happenings at EWR including the now halted plans of an Amazon cargo hub. Read on to learn more about Newark International Airport’s record delays alongside the collapse of Amazon cargo plan hubs.
