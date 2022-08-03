ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

QB Gavin Wimsatt gearing up for year No. 2 at Rutgers

By Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
 3 days ago
Related
NJ.com

4-star Friday recap: Greg Schiano’s underclassman BBQ brought the region’s best football recruits to Rutgers

On Friday, July 29, the day before Rutgers’ football program hosted the majority of its committed seniors, the staff entertained a number of top underclassman, and various four-star recruits, in Piscataway. Like the class of 2023 commits who would follow, the underclassmen were put through drills to show what they’ve got, which built camaraderie between Rutgers and each recruit, and the recruits with each other. Here’s what some of Rutgers’ visitors thought of the unique visit that day.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
theobserver.com

Lane and shoulder closures upcoming on Rt. 21

Get ready for some traffic nightmares on Route 21. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane and shoulder closures on Route 21 next week as a pavement preservation project begins in Belleville, Nutley, Clifton and Passaic. Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, until 3 p.m., contractors...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered

A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances

Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is The BEST Breakfast Sandwich In NJ

We have a lot of amazing food unique to us in PA/NJ. Cheesesteak, pizza, bagels, pretzels, Italian ice, pork roll, deli sandwiches, etc. etc. But another food we've mastered?. Nobody can say "baconeggandcheeese" faster than we can. We should put it as a single word in the New Jersey dictionary.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Intersection overhaul sees delay of at least a week

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The County of Bergen’s protect to overhaul the Pascack Road–Washington Avenue intersection is delayed a week or two. Motorists are advised to check the township police department’s social media posts for updates, and of course Pascack Press will have news as it’s available.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ANNOUNCES RETURN OF CITIZEN POLICE ACADEMY/LAW ENFORCEMENT MINI ACADEMY

Sheriff Shaun Golden is pleased to announce the return of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Police Academy/Law Enforcement Mini Academy which offers county residents ages 14 and above a unique opportunity to learn about the complex roles of modern-day law enforcement agencies. Speakers from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s office and other public safety agencies offer insight into their roles in law enforcement as well as the role of citizens in assisting those agencies in the war against crime and terrorism.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Newark Airport Reaches Record Cancellations as Amazon Plans Collapse

For many, the summer months are full of opportunities to get away and travel. If you’re planning on traveling this summer, you may be spooked hearing about lost luggage, canceled and delayed flights, long security lines, and otherwise hectic traveling circumstances. This chaos is not unique to New Jersey and has impacted many major local airports, though you may be wondering why Newark Airport has been particularly rough recently. Unfortunately for us local to Newark International Airport, EWR has been hit really hard with a record number of flight cancellations. In addition to these record cancellations, we took a look into other happenings at EWR including the now halted plans of an Amazon cargo hub. Read on to learn more about Newark International Airport’s record delays alongside the collapse of Amazon cargo plan hubs.
NEWARK, NJ

