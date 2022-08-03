‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Teases Season 2 Crossover Event

NCIS showrunners shocked fans last year when they produced an NCIS/NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event during the latter series’ pilot season. Now, heading into another year of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, Special Agent Jane Tennant actress Vanessa Lachey has teased that season two will kick off with a second special crossover.

When NCIS and its newest spinoff aired their respective finales in May, both shows left fans on a major cliffhanger. Hawai’i ended with a bang. Meanwhile, the flagship series saw our new special agent in charge going on the run after becoming framed for murder. Now, how else can we possibly solve these massively exciting cases without an epic crossover event?

Addressing fans of both shows in a fun new clip, Lachey teased that fans of the “OG” NCIS should be especially excited. NCIS: Hawai’i‘s premiere will feature a very “special guest.” The NCIS: Hawai’i star repeatedly emphasized the importance of keeping the special guest’s identity a secret. However, abruptly interrupting the video (twice) is none other than Special Agent Nick Torres actor Wilmer Valderrama.

Valderrama played a prominent role in the NCIS/NCIS: Hawai’i crossover from last year. So it makes sense that writers are again uniting the teams through that character.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the season premieres will see our favorite cast members flip-flopping shows. The outlet states that NCIS: Hawai’i stars Vanessa Lachey and Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik) will head to Washington D.C.’s NCIS headquarters. In addition, Valderrama and his NCIS costar Katrina Law (Jessica Knight) head to the tropical paradise that is Hawai’i.

Even more exciting, the outlet stated Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover will also star in the NCIS: Hawai’i season two premiere.

‘NCIS’ Fans Have Hilarious Interpretations for Ducky Mallard Meme

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have promised to bring the heat with their upcoming season premieres. But longtime fans are wondering when we might see beloved star David McCallum again. McCallum has played former medical examiner and agency historian Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard since the show’s pilot episode in 2003. Now, he continues to make guest appearances in the series’ newer seasons. Amid the CBS drama’s summer-long hiatus, fans have some hilarious interpretations for a Ducky-inspired meme. Check it out below.

“What is Ducky reading?” NCIS asked its fans on Instagram. Followers, quick with their responses had some hysterical contributions.

Longtime fans immediately caught the joke when one of the account’s followers wrote: “Deep six: The adventures of LJ Tibbs.”

Years ago, when Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David were still a member of Team Gibbs, Special Agent McGee had been especially dedicated to his career as an author. Basing his book on his job, he entitled the book, Deep Six. One of the characters, a fictional carbon copy of his boss Leroy Jethro Gibbs, boasted the name LJ Tibbs. It was a fact that DiNozzo would tease the junior agent about for years to come.

Other creative fans commented, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” by Ilya Kuryakin. This guess is also ironic because before we knew David McCallum as Ducky Mallard, he played in the 1960s drama, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. And who else did he play but Ilya Kuryikan?