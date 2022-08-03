ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Teases Season 2 Crossover Event

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chTGT_0h3aeB6n00

NCIS showrunners shocked fans last year when they produced an NCIS/NCIS: Hawai’i crossover event during the latter series’ pilot season. Now, heading into another year of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, Special Agent Jane Tennant actress Vanessa Lachey has teased that season two will kick off with a second special crossover.

When NCIS and its newest spinoff aired their respective finales in May, both shows left fans on a major cliffhanger. Hawai’i ended with a bang. Meanwhile, the flagship series saw our new special agent in charge going on the run after becoming framed for murder. Now, how else can we possibly solve these massively exciting cases without an epic crossover event?

Addressing fans of both shows in a fun new clip, Lachey teased that fans of the “OG” NCIS should be especially excited. NCIS: Hawai’i‘s premiere will feature a very “special guest.” The NCIS: Hawai’i star repeatedly emphasized the importance of keeping the special guest’s identity a secret. However, abruptly interrupting the video (twice) is none other than Special Agent Nick Torres actor Wilmer Valderrama.

Valderrama played a prominent role in the NCIS/NCIS: Hawai’i crossover from last year. So it makes sense that writers are again uniting the teams through that character.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the season premieres will see our favorite cast members flip-flopping shows. The outlet states that NCIS: Hawai’i stars Vanessa Lachey and Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik) will head to Washington D.C.’s NCIS headquarters. In addition, Valderrama and his NCIS costar Katrina Law (Jessica Knight) head to the tropical paradise that is Hawai’i.

Even more exciting, the outlet stated Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover will also star in the NCIS: Hawai’i season two premiere.

‘NCIS’ Fans Have Hilarious Interpretations for Ducky Mallard Meme

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have promised to bring the heat with their upcoming season premieres. But longtime fans are wondering when we might see beloved star David McCallum again. McCallum has played former medical examiner and agency historian Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard since the show’s pilot episode in 2003. Now, he continues to make guest appearances in the series’ newer seasons. Amid the CBS drama’s summer-long hiatus, fans have some hilarious interpretations for a Ducky-inspired meme. Check it out below.

“What is Ducky reading?” NCIS asked its fans on Instagram. Followers, quick with their responses had some hysterical contributions.

Longtime fans immediately caught the joke when one of the account’s followers wrote: “Deep six: The adventures of LJ Tibbs.”

Years ago, when Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David were still a member of Team Gibbs, Special Agent McGee had been especially dedicated to his career as an author. Basing his book on his job, he entitled the book, Deep Six. One of the characters, a fictional carbon copy of his boss Leroy Jethro Gibbs, boasted the name LJ Tibbs. It was a fact that DiNozzo would tease the junior agent about for years to come.

Other creative fans commented, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” by Ilya Kuryakin. This guess is also ironic because before we knew David McCallum as Ducky Mallard, he played in the 1960s drama, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. And who else did he play but Ilya Kuryikan?

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series

David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)

Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccallum
Person
Katrina Law
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Diona Reasonover
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Brian Dietzen
Person
Jason Antoon
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Ncis Ncis
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Guest Actor Is Now a Bona Fide Movie Star

Jessica Rothe has slowly ascended the Hollywood hierarchy. The actress played starring roles in Mary + Jane, Happy Death Day, and Utopia. She boasts 387K followers on Instagram. However, before landing roles that vaulted her to more fame, she started out landing smaller parts. She once played the role of...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Brandi Passante’s Latest Post With Barry Weiss

For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

531K+
Followers
56K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy