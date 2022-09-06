ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

WCCO partners with Xcel Energy for 2022 Day of Service

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUkzT_0h3ae5tg00

WCCO is proud to partner with Xcel Energy on Day of Service . Launched in 2010, Day of Service is an annual event where Xcel employees and community members serve their communities through various volunteer projects.

This year, after limiting projects due to the pandemic, Xcel Energy is excited to bring back the event to full capacity. With more than 100 nonprofit organizations participating across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, Xcel is looking to fill over 3,000 volunteer slots. If you are interested in volunteering for a project near you, check out the link below.

This year's Day of Service projects are taking place Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11. While most projects will be in-person, they are also offering a variety of take-home opportunities.

We hope you will join us for this event creating positive impact on our communities!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Federal government renames Minnesota Lake to Manidoons Zaaga'igan Zhaawanor

MINNEAPOLIS -- The federal government recently renamed hundreds of lakes, streams, summits and other places to remove an offensive term for Indigenous women.The new name for the lake formerly known as Sq--- Lake, which is located in Pine County, is Manidoons Zaaga'igan Zhaawanor.It's one of the nearly 650 changes that have been made by the government in order to avoid the use of the slur. Among the states with the most instances include California, which had 80 name changes, and Arizona, which had 66.Wisconsin had 28 instances of names being changed, the closest of which is the lake now known...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wildfire smoke moves into Minnesota, bringing hazy skies

ST. PAUL, Minn. – There was a haze hanging in the air over parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday.It's happening because of the massive wildfires burning out west hundreds of miles away. Some of that smoke has slowly moved our way.On a walk with his dog, Michael Rajkumar saw it over Lake Como in St. Paul."I would think it's just cloudy over there, but now that I look closer, I mean I can see the actual clouds and then the haze," Rajkumar said.It's expected to get worse Thursday."It's gonna look like a brownish, sort of smoggy, kind of like...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

As first week of school wraps, schools still struggle to find teachers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Airlines can cut routes and restaurants can cut tables, but school districts have no room for error with its students or hours even when faced with a staffing crisis.There is good news, however, at least in St. Paul, where the public school district has hired 50 new educators in the last three weeks, and 192 since July 1."There is light at the end of the tunnel, and we are hopeful," Daveanna Tarpeh, Recruitment and Diversity Specialist at St. Paul Public Schools, told WCCO. "It's been a mixture of people who left and decided, 'Oh my gosh...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Society
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul schools now allow Indigenous smudging indoors, after students push for policy change

ST. PAUL -- The second-largest school district in the state made a big change in the way it honors Indigenous cultures. The ritual of smudging is now allowed inside classrooms at St. Paul Public Schools. A small group of former students of Johnson High School are the young voices who spoke up and pushed for the policy to become official. The district board of education on Aug. 23. Smudging is the cultural practice of burning sage or other sacred herbs for healing and to cleanse the soul of negative thoughts. In part, the policy recognizes tobacco, sage, sweetgrass and cedar...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sign of the changing season: Minnesota fall color reports begin

MINNEAPOLIS -- In case you needed another reminder that summer is on the way out, Minnesota fall color reports began Thursday.Minnesota State Parks and Trails and Explore Minnesota are again partnering to provide weekly fall color updates. Check out the Fall Color Finder here. "Fall color this year should be as stunning as we have come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights," Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the DNR's Forestry Division, said. "Temperature and soil moisture together affect fall color. Mild summer drought can increase the fall color display, but warm fall weather can decrease its brilliance. It's good to keep in mind that local weather conditions will affect local fall color."Peak fall color season in Minnesota typically begins in mid-September in northern Minnesota. Southern Minnesota typically sees the peak in mid-October. 
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
ELECTIONS
CBS Minnesota

"We're at a breaking point": St. Paul Fire chief asks for additional $3.8M in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Fire Department is requesting nearly $4 million in relief from the city in 2023.Chief Butch Inks made his case to St. Paul City Council Wednesday, emphasizing that the department is doing more than ever before with only slightly higher staffing levels.Inks is proposing a $74,509,998 budget for 2023 – an increase of 5.5 percent. The changes to the general fund would include adding an additional nine staff members, including two fire investigators and a new deputy chief of alternate response.The moves are presented in part to relieve a staff that is responding to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xcel Energy#Day Of Service
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota attorney general's office asked a judge Thursday to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state's lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of winning its challenge of the law.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.State lawyers argue the judge made no "findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits," which is a factor needed to evaluate motions for preliminary injunctions.The ban was set to take effect last month. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, rather that more time was needed to make a proper judgment.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Education emerges as key issue in Minnesota governor's race

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Minnesota kids head back to class this week, education is emerging as a top issue in the race for governor two months before November's election.DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz, a former high school teacher, is already on TV airwaves with an ad highlighting his education policies and attacking Jensen for past statements he's made about school funding.Republican nominee Dr. Scott Jensen unveiled his education plan at the state fair last week and argues Gov. Walz's decision to close schools during the pandemic made Minnesota's education system worse.This comes as statewide test scores show student achievement is lower than it...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Hot Thursday, rainy Friday

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twin Cities could feel 90-degree heat Thursday for the first time since early August.The humidity will drop later in the day, and there could be a few storms northeast Thursday evening.RELATED: Wildfire smoke moves into Minnesota, bringing hazy skies Meanwhile, wildfire smoke from the west has arrived in the state and means hazy skies. The haziest conditions are expected Thursday afternoon. No air quality alerts have been issued yet. Most of the state is listed as good air quality, but parts of the state, including the Twin Cities, are listed as having moderate air quality. Also, the National Weather Service says there's an elevated fire risk in western Minnesota for the afternoon. We get some precipitation on Friday. Nothing severe is expected, but much of the state could get a taste of the rain. The timing is up in the air, with most models showing its arrival mid-morning and lingering into the night.Showers could linger east and southeast Saturday. It will feel like fall, with cooler temps and drier air.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin election clerks race to understand ballot ruling

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 1,800-plus election clerks were racing Thursday to understand a judge's ruling nine weeks before the election that some fear could lead to absentee ballots being counted in parts of the battleground state but rejected in others.A judge on Wednesday barred the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission from issuing guidance to clerks, in place since 2016, about how to handle absentee ballots that are missing all or parts of the address of the person who witnessed the voter casting the ballot. Clerks say that now means it is up to them to determine which ballots should be counted...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County judge who voided Minn. abortion limits blocks appeal bid

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Michigan judge strikes down state's 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban

Washington — A Michigan judge on Wednesday invalidated the state's 90-year-old ban on abortions that remained on the books but had not been enforced since the Supreme Court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, delivering abortion rights supporters in Michigan a victory as they pursue a multi-pronged effort to protect abortion access in the state.The 1931 law, which makes performing an abortion a felony in most instances, lay dormant for nearly 50 years following the high court's landmark ruling in Roe. But abortion providers in Michigan went to state court in April to block the measure's enforcement and challenge its...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul triple homicide: Suspect arrested in Chicago by FBI task force members

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago in connection to last weekend's quintuple shooting in St. Paul that left three people dead.The suspect was apprehended with the help of the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers arrived to the scene to find three people dead inside a home, and two others injured outside.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the three fatal victims Monday as St. Paul residents Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33. RELATED: 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting on St. Paul's east sideThey are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of 2022. As of Monday, the two surviving victims were in stable condition.Police say officers had been called to the residence more than 17 times this year in connection to aggravated assaults and disorderly conduct.Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement after the arrest Wednesday, applauding SPPD's "diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured this weekend."
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

"A truly historic figure": Minnesotans pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mourners in Minnesota, and around the world, are remembering the only British monarch that much of the world has ever known.The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland Thursday afternoon. She was 96 years old. All four of her children and other members of her family traveled there to be at her side.Royal officials have confirmed that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, ending speculation about whether would use another name during his reign. The former Prince of Wales has been known as Prince Charles since his birth in 1948, but British monarchs...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
77K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy