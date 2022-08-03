Heat Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Madison, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Wyoming HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected. * WHERE...In New York, valley locations in eastern Sullivan County. In Pennsylvania, lower elevations of Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will be elevated in the upper 60s to mid 70s offering little relief. The highest heat index values will be located across lower elevations and urban areas Monday afternoon through early evening.
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Rensselaer HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values in the middle 90s to lower 100s expected. * WHERE...In New York, the Capital District, Mid Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, central and southern Taconics, and Glens Falls Saratoga Region. In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In Massachusetts, southern Berkshire County. In Vermont, eastern Windham County. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sullivan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected. * WHERE...In New York, valley locations in eastern Sullivan County. In Pennsylvania, lower elevations of Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will be elevated in the upper 60s to mid 70s offering little relief. The highest heat index values will be located across lower elevations and urban areas Monday afternoon through early evening.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pocono Pines, or 8 miles west of Mount Pocono, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Blakeslee, Long Pond, Albrightsville, Pocono Pines, Pocono Raceway, Lake Harmony, Arrowhead Lake and Meckesville. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 283 and 299. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
