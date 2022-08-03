Effective: 2022-08-07 18:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 607 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Eldorado At Santa Fe, or 10 miles south of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eldorado At Santa Fe, Lamy and Canada De Los Alamos. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 285 and 292. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 283 and 290. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO