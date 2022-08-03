ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Woman faces murder charge after lighting boyfriend on fire at Arlington gas station, police say

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A 24-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after police say she lit her boyfriend on fire at an Arlington gas station and fled the scene.

Breana Johnson, of Arlington, was initially charged with one count of aggravated assault. Her charge will be upgraded to murder after the victim, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle of Arlington, succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital Tuesday.

The incident began around 8:45 p.m. on July 18, when police were called to a nearby residence on a domestic violence report. The caller, who is the victim’s sister, told officers that Johnson had hit Doyle before the couple left in a car.

Minutes later, 911 received multiple phone calls about a man on fire outside a EZ Mart/Shell gas station in the 1900 block of East Mayfield Road.

When the couple first arrived at the gas station, the two had been arguing, according to witnesses and video footage, police said in a news release Wednesday.

One witness told police they heard Johnson tell Doyle, “I’m going to kill you,” according to Johnson’s arrest warrant affidavit.

Johnson then entered the gas station, purchased 50 cents worth of gas and pumped the gasoline into the back seat of the car, where her boyfriend was sitting, the affidavit stated.

She then “ignited the gasoline with an unknown object as she stood outside her vehicle,” the document said.

“Several witnesses then observed the victim quickly exit the vehicle and was completely engulfed in flames,” the warrant added. “The victim ran throughout the parking lot attempting to extinguish the flames before another witness used a fire extinguisher on him. The victim walked into the gas station, where multiple witnesses attempted to render aid to the victim, who was bleeding and had skin that appeared to have melted from his body.”

After witnesses confronted Johnson and said that they saw her intentionally light the fire, she fled the scene, according to the warrant. One witness said she was smiling as she drove away.

Doyle suffered severe burns all over his body and was listed in critical condition. He died Tuesday at a hospital in Collin County.

Johnson was arrested on July 19 and is being held at the Tarrant County Jail. She’s expected in court on Aug. 10.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth. According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire

A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for double homicide suspect, considered armed and dangerous

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a murder suspect. Infant Johnson is wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. Police describe Johnson as a 23-year-old black male, about 5'11, weighing approximately 150 lbs. On June 26, Johnson shot and killed Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, and David Deshawn Stewart, 27, during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Police were called after a neighbor heard gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments that night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until three days later. A neighbor said they found the couple's...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Gas Station#Domestic Violence#911#Violent Crime#Ez Mart Shell
CBS DFW

Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.No word yet what caused the crash.I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.
WEATHERFORD, TX
fox4news.com

2 men found fatally shot outside Dallas home

DALLAS - Dallas police found two men shot to death outside a home in the Pleasant Grove area late Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Responding officers found 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair with multiple gunshot wounds. They...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
B106

Texas Woman Used 50 Cents Worth of Gas To Burn Boyfriend to Death

A Texas woman previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after an argument turned deadly for her boyfriend in Arlington, Texas. KSAT is reporting that 24-year-old Breana Johnson was charged with aggravated assault after setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. 25-year-old Ricky Doyle later died of his injuries.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrests made in the homicide at 2400 Rugged Drive East

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 7:29 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East. When officers arrived they found an unknown Latin male shot several times inside a parked car. Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
9K+
Followers
597
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy