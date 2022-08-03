Woman faces murder charge after lighting boyfriend on fire at Arlington gas station, police say

A 24-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after police say she lit her boyfriend on fire at an Arlington gas station and fled the scene.

Breana Johnson, of Arlington, was initially charged with one count of aggravated assault. Her charge will be upgraded to murder after the victim, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle of Arlington, succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital Tuesday.

The incident began around 8:45 p.m. on July 18, when police were called to a nearby residence on a domestic violence report. The caller, who is the victim’s sister, told officers that Johnson had hit Doyle before the couple left in a car.

Minutes later, 911 received multiple phone calls about a man on fire outside a EZ Mart/Shell gas station in the 1900 block of East Mayfield Road.

When the couple first arrived at the gas station, the two had been arguing, according to witnesses and video footage, police said in a news release Wednesday.

One witness told police they heard Johnson tell Doyle, “I’m going to kill you,” according to Johnson’s arrest warrant affidavit.

Johnson then entered the gas station, purchased 50 cents worth of gas and pumped the gasoline into the back seat of the car, where her boyfriend was sitting, the affidavit stated.

She then “ignited the gasoline with an unknown object as she stood outside her vehicle,” the document said.

“Several witnesses then observed the victim quickly exit the vehicle and was completely engulfed in flames,” the warrant added. “The victim ran throughout the parking lot attempting to extinguish the flames before another witness used a fire extinguisher on him. The victim walked into the gas station, where multiple witnesses attempted to render aid to the victim, who was bleeding and had skin that appeared to have melted from his body.”

After witnesses confronted Johnson and said that they saw her intentionally light the fire, she fled the scene, according to the warrant. One witness said she was smiling as she drove away.

Doyle suffered severe burns all over his body and was listed in critical condition. He died Tuesday at a hospital in Collin County.

Johnson was arrested on July 19 and is being held at the Tarrant County Jail. She’s expected in court on Aug. 10.