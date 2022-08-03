‘Do you want to die?’: Armed home invasion in Muncie leads to woman assaulted, dog killed

Read on cbs4indy.com
cbs4indy.com
Fatal shooting leads to suspect shootout with police
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were patrolling around 1:40 a.m. at 1900 North Belleview Place to investigate recent violent crimes in the area. While there, officers said they saw a shooting.
cbs4indy.com
At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – At least five people were injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with injuries from a gunshot. He was awake and breathing, according to police.
cbs4indy.com
Police searching for missing 51-year-old out of Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared as the Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 51-year-old man. According to Indiana State Police, Merle Church is a 51-year-old white male that is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and a bald head. Church was last seen wearing an IU hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.
cbs4indy.com
2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
cbs4indy.com
DNA confirms remains found in Miami County those of woman missing since 2016
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation into skeletal remains discovered in rural Miami County has confirmed the fate of a Kokomo woman last seen in 2016. Karena McClerkin was last seen on October 11, 2016. She was last seen in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. “She walked into...
cbs4indy.com
Visitation for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
The ITOWN church in Fishers was the home church for Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. Video from inside shows Shahnavaz’ flag-draped coffin. The room was filled with fellow officers standing shoulder to shoulder. For more go to www.cbs4indy.com.
cbs4indy.com
4 injured in 11-vehicle crash on I-69 near Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people were injured in an 11-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson that caused heavy traffic and multiple lane closures. The incident occurred when 10 passenger cars were stopped on I-69 NB between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, an area just south of Anderson, for a smaller crash a little ways up the road, according to Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police.
cbs4indy.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle Sunday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the area of 86th Street and Zionsville road on report of a crash. Per IMPD, the motorcyclist, not wearing a helmet, rear-ended a vehicle on West...
cbs4indy.com
1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who...
cbs4indy.com
Vigil for slain officer Noah Shahnavaz begins in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Friday was the beginning of the goodbyes to Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old had not been an Elwood police officer for a full year before he was murdered in a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Shahnavaz’ church home was the I-Town church in Fishers, and that...
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Indy man with ‘serious criminal history’ gets nearly 5 years for heroin trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for trafficking heroin while on parole, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. The DOJ said 57-year-old Darrion Elliott will serve 57 months after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin. Court...
cbs4indy.com
Funeral, procession held for fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis community and beyond celebrated and honored the life of fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Saturday while participating in his funeral services. Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on July 31. The funeral. A funeral service was held for...
cbs4indy.com
Recent shooting of teen emphasizes need for mentorship
INDIANAPOLIS — Youth advocates plead for community involvement after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting this week. The student attends VOICES Corp, an Indy nonprofit that does outreach and offers education alternatives to youth. The teen specifically is enrolled in the day program at VOICES. “They earn their...
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian hurt in accident outside Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident outside of the Indianapolis International Airport Friday. An Airport Authority spokesperson says the accident happened overnight on the lower level of the terminal in the passenger pickup area near the baggage claim. According to a statement from...
cbs4indy.com
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects,...
cbs4indy.com
Mayor promises record public safety spending in proposed 2023 city budget
INDIANAPOLIS — Emerging from the financial instability of the COVID-19 pandemic into the uncertainty of a potential recession, the proposed 2023 municipal budget for the City of Indianapolis will top out at approximately $1.4 billion, up $100 million from this year’s budget. Mayor Joe Hogsett’s spending plan for...
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana less humid, drier by the middle of the week
INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will feature rain chances with a few thunderstorms. Then, we move on to less humid and drier weather!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
Eli Lilly to seek employment growth outside of Indiana after abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest employers and oldest companies in Indiana will begin looking for expansion opportunities outside of the Hoosier State in the wake of a recently passed abortion ban bill. Eli Lilly and Co. released a statement Saturday that said the abortion ban may hurt the...
cbs4indy.com
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s...
