‘Do you want to die?’: Armed home invasion in Muncie leads to woman assaulted, dog killed

By Matt Christy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9zvc_0h3adi0R00

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie men are accused of an armed home invasion that resulted in a dog being shot and killed and the estranged wife of one of the suspects being threatened and assaulted.

Court records reveal that both Michael Abbott, 42, and Quintin Kennedy, 21, face a slew of felony charges including burglary with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and killing a domestic animal.

Under the most serious charge — a Level 2 felony charge of burglary with a deadly weapon — each man faces between 10 and 30 years in prison if found guilty.

Police search for 2 women tied to string of credit card thefts from yoga studios
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmaxL_0h3adi0R00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1dSu_0h3adi0R00
From left: Michael Abbott and Quintin Kennedy

According to court documents, police were called to the 800 block of W. Main Street in Muncie at approximately 3 a.m. on July 25 after three men were seen fleeing the area on bicycles after shots rang out into the night.

According to court documents, a woman was sitting inside the home on W. Main Street when Abbott, Kennedy and a third man walked through the front door uninvited and unannounced.

Abbott reportedly began shouting and searching for his estranged wife who had just recently begun staying at the W. Main Street home, a witness said, and headed to a bathroom while Kennedy remained in the kitchen. The third man reportedly stayed outside, according to the documents.

The estranged wife of Abbott told police she had been sitting on the toilet when Abbott burst into the bathroom and pulled her up off the toilet and flung her into the bathtub. Abbott reportedly attempted to drag the victim from the bathroom by her legs, but she managed to grab hold of something in the bathroom.

Formal charges filed against parents in Muncie child shooting

Abbot then struck his estranged wife with a “brass knuckle style stun gun,” according to the court documents, leaving a visible mark between her eyes after striking her in the head. Abbott is accused of sticking the stun gun in her mouth and shouting, “Do you want to die?” among other verbal threats to her life.

While the struggle was occurring in the bathroom, a dog within the home began to bark. Kennedy is accused of firing nine shots inside the residence, striking the dog several times and killing the animal.

After the shots were fired, Kennedy and Abbott ran from the home and reportedly fled on bicycles.

Both Kennedy and Abbott were taken into custody in the subsequential days following the home invasion.

Abbott has a history of criminal behavior and currently faces unrelated charges in Delaware County of theft and burglary.

Kennedy also faces additional charges in Delaware County including drug possession charges.

FOX59

FOX59

