Sherilyn Franklin
4d ago
They should close the whole office down because they're getting paid for doing nothing. There is no way that they can prevent violence, that office is a joke!
WISN
'We need transparency': Family of Brieon Green continue protests over his death in Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE — The family of a young man who died in the Milwaukee County Jail is protesting for more information about how he died. Brieon Green was found dead from a suspected suicide in the booking area June 26. During a protest march through downtown Milwaukee Saturday evening, his family said the lack of transparency is leading them to wonder what truly happened.
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
Milwaukee Police investigating 5 shootings in just over an hour Saturday night
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating five separate shootings in just over an hour on Saturday night.
WISN
Police investigate quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department report four men shot Friday evening near 91st and Allyn streets. The men are ages 31, 30, 27 and 28. Everyone is expected to survive, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to contact them...
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of...
4 Milwaukee men injured in quadruple shooting near Allyn and Swan
Four Milwaukee men were injured in a quadruple shooting near Allyn and Swan Friday evening. Milwaukee police say the victims are ages 31, 30, 28, and 27.
WISN
Nationwide school shootings lead to new response teams in Wisconsin
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — In the wake of school shootings and other critical school incidents, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is developing a first-of-its-kind response. It focuses on the emotional trauma suffered by students and staff in the aftermath. The DOJ's Office of School Safety is creating a dozen regional critical response teams to aid any school impacted by a critical incident, no matter if it’s a public, private or tribal school.
Man charged with stabbing tubers in Wisconsin says he's hired one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager in Wisconsin returned to court Friday, where he told the judge that he'd hired an attorney who defended Kyle Rittenhouse.Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with stabbing five tubers on the Apple River in western Wisconsin last weekend. He appeared in court Friday via video from the St. Croix County Jail.He told the Wisconsin judge that he hired one of the attorneys who successfully defended Rittenhouse in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally. The high-profile trial of the shooting hinged on the jury believing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defensive amid the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Miu has told authorities that he was also trying to defend himself Saturday afternoon during a scuffle. One of the stabbing victims, 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, died from his injuries. The other victims are recovering. Miu is slated to appear in court again next week.
WISN
'I think of her every day': Honoring Sikh temple shooting victims 10 years later
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to honor the people killed in the 2012 Oak Creek Sikh temple shooting. On Aug. 5, 2012, a white supremacist opened fire in the Oak Creek Sikh Gurdwara. Seven people died. The gunman killed himself. Friday, faith, community and state...
wpr.org
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: Suspect wanted in Atlanta may be in Johnson's Creek area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's FBI division says a suspect wanted in Atlanta may be in the area of Johnson's Creek. Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is wanted for his alleged involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia on July 28. On...
Man in his 20s dies at Milwaukee hospital after shooting
A man who appeared to be in his 20s died at a Milwaukee hospital after being shot Friday afternoon. Police are trying to find unknown suspects.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 arrested in Racine cemetery shooting: police
RACINE, Wis. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery that left two people injured, a release from police said Friday, August 5. Lamarion D. Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old from also Racine were arrested on Thursday, August 4...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years
MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident
One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27 Milwaukee County domestic murders, no contact with high-risk team
MILWAUKEE - Domestic violence continues to be a growing problem in Milwaukee County. Twenty-seven people have been killed in domestic violence-related incidents just this year. None had contact with the county’s high-risk team. An annual report released Tuesday, Aug. 2 shows the program is working, but leaders say more inroads must be made as cases rise.
