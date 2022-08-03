Read on cbs6albany.com
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Run Game Starts Cooking
The Eagles RPO game with Jalen Hurts was "read" hot at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night
Yellow Jackets hope to get over the 3-win mark for first time since 2018
Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins enters his fourth season leading the Yellow Jackets and has yet to win more than three games since arriving in 2019.
WRGB
NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
