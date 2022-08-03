ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
