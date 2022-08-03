ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Rising temperatures contribute to earlier summer allergies

New York State (WRGB) — As the weeds of summer mature and start blooming, they send their aggravating pollen into the air, causing an array of reactions from red eyes, sore throats, headaches congestion, and more. It's a season that seems to be coming earlier these days. "We're already...
ALBANY, NY
Thursday's High Heat and Storms - The Unique Factors Pushing This Summer's Temperatures Up

August 4, 2022 was the hottest day of the year to date with a record setting high temperature of 99 degrees established at 2:46pm in the afternoon at Albany. 100 degrees was legitimately within reach and likely would have occurred had convective development held off for an extra hour allowing for further heating. But storms fired up during the mid to late afternoon throughout the Capital Region which threw a cap on the high temperatures and in fact caused temperatures to quickly drop from the mid to upper 90s to the mid 70s in a matter of an hour in the spots that were hit. The last time the temperature reached 100 degrees at Albany was on September 3, 1953, to date.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Baby formula task force created to help Capital Region parents amid ongoing shortage

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Months after it started, the nationwide baby formula shortage is still leaving many parents struggling to feed their infants. A little more than 20-percent of formula products were out of stock in the six weeks leading up to July 24, according to data collected by market research firm Information Resources Inc.
HEALTH
Capital Region grappling with extreme heat and severe storms Thursday

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Hot and humid weather mixed with severe storms gripped the Capital Region on Thursday. People spent the early part of the day trying to find ways to cool off. In Troy, many were enjoying the city’s six splash pads. The Troy Fire Department also...
TROY, NY
Lawmaker, businessman Pat Casale dies

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Pat M. Casale, a longtime Capital Region lawmaker and business owner, died Friday, August 5th at home surrounded by his family. Casale was born in North Adams, Mass., grew up in Troy and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1953. Pat served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he married Mary Soldani, and put himself through college.
TROY, NY
Pittstown fire police flagger struck while helping at crash scene

PITTSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — A member of the Pittstown Fire and EMS department is being treated for injuries, struck by a vehicle while assisting at a crash scene Friday evening. Pittstown Fire and EMS was dispatched Friday to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 2844 State Route 7. Crews arrived to find a male occupant trapped in his SUV, and extricated him.
PITTSTOWN, NY
NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
HIGH SCHOOL

