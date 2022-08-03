Read on cbs6albany.com
WRGB
Rising temperatures contribute to earlier summer allergies
New York State (WRGB) — As the weeds of summer mature and start blooming, they send their aggravating pollen into the air, causing an array of reactions from red eyes, sore throats, headaches congestion, and more. It's a season that seems to be coming earlier these days. "We're already...
WRGB
Farmers urge state not to change overtime threshold for farm workers
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Next month, the New York State Farm Laborers Wage Board will recommend state leaders to reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers across the state. Back in January, the board voted to gradually lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40...
WRGB
Thursday's High Heat and Storms - The Unique Factors Pushing This Summer's Temperatures Up
August 4, 2022 was the hottest day of the year to date with a record setting high temperature of 99 degrees established at 2:46pm in the afternoon at Albany. 100 degrees was legitimately within reach and likely would have occurred had convective development held off for an extra hour allowing for further heating. But storms fired up during the mid to late afternoon throughout the Capital Region which threw a cap on the high temperatures and in fact caused temperatures to quickly drop from the mid to upper 90s to the mid 70s in a matter of an hour in the spots that were hit. The last time the temperature reached 100 degrees at Albany was on September 3, 1953, to date.
WRGB
Baby formula task force created to help Capital Region parents amid ongoing shortage
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Months after it started, the nationwide baby formula shortage is still leaving many parents struggling to feed their infants. A little more than 20-percent of formula products were out of stock in the six weeks leading up to July 24, according to data collected by market research firm Information Resources Inc.
WRGB
Capital Region grappling with extreme heat and severe storms Thursday
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Hot and humid weather mixed with severe storms gripped the Capital Region on Thursday. People spent the early part of the day trying to find ways to cool off. In Troy, many were enjoying the city’s six splash pads. The Troy Fire Department also...
WRGB
New York State Fair partners with police agencies, Homeland Security for safety measures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Security is the top priority for Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey as he wants to make sure people can have a fun and safe experience. He understands people may have concerns following recent events across the country but believes he and his team have taken every precaution.
WRGB
Lawmaker, businessman Pat Casale dies
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Pat M. Casale, a longtime Capital Region lawmaker and business owner, died Friday, August 5th at home surrounded by his family. Casale was born in North Adams, Mass., grew up in Troy and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1953. Pat served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he married Mary Soldani, and put himself through college.
WRGB
Pittstown fire police flagger struck while helping at crash scene
PITTSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — A member of the Pittstown Fire and EMS department is being treated for injuries, struck by a vehicle while assisting at a crash scene Friday evening. Pittstown Fire and EMS was dispatched Friday to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 2844 State Route 7. Crews arrived to find a male occupant trapped in his SUV, and extricated him.
WRGB
Limo safety task force's report may go without IG investigation into state handling crash
Schoharie, NY (WRGB) — On Thursday, members of the New York State Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force discussed details of its final report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash that took the lives of 20 people. But one member and a state lawmaker argue that the final report...
WRGB
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
WRGB
NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
