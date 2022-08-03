Read on pickensprogress.com
The Sewing Lady of Villa Rica
An embroidery business in Villa Rica started from humble beginnings but is now a thriving community staple. Carolene Cox, aka The Sewing Lady and owner of 2 Sew 4 U Embroidery, learned to sew during a time in which it was expected of a young girl to learn the craft. “My grandmother taught me to sew, and I hated it. But she insisted,” Cox said. Cox eventually honed in on that skill, and with a Husqvarna embroidery machine and a single needle attached, started embroidery work in her bedroom. Thanks to some connections at Best Net Car Sales, it didn’t take long for her to get her first order. From then it took only two weeks for Cox to need to upgrade to a six-needle machine. Then sure enough, because of more completed requests, only 12 weeks later she moved into her garage for the work and again needed to upgrade– this time to a 12-needle machine.
This Secret Coffeehouse In Atlanta Is Located Directly On The Chattahoochee
Nestled on the bank of the Chattahoochee River, a contemporary coffeehouse is causing quite the stir due to its stellar location and exceptional coffee. The Chattahoochee Coffee Company are specialist coffee connoisseurs in the ATL, with three locations across the city, but this one in particular definetly takes the cake, and reigns true to the company’s name!
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
Mary Poppins flies into Georgia August 18 through September 11
LAWRENCEVILLE — After an award-winning 2014 showing, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins now becomes only the second production in Aurora Theatre history to be remounted. The Broadway sensation will return to the Aurora Theatre stage from Aug. 18 – Sept. 11. Audiences will be dazzled as Mary...
Talking With Tami
The Country Club Of The South, My Experience
Hey guys wanted to share my experience yesterday that was super fun. Yesterday afternoon I was invited out to lunch with a friend where he plays golf. I’ve been in Atlanta since 2005 and with my line of work, I’ve been to lots of golfing charity events on magnificent golf courses and to many country clubs but I have never been to The Country Club of the South located in Johns Creek.
Dogs in Fulton County need forever homes
Fulton County Animal Services is in dire need of homes for hundreds of animals. The shelter is caring for more than four times the number of dogs it was built to hold. They are hoping low-cost adoptions this month will help lead those pups to forever homes.
Savoy Automobile Museum announces two new exhibitions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum opened two new exhibits Aug. 2. BIG BLOCKS! focuses on the American muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibit will showcase cars as varied as Mustangs, Corvettes, Chargers and a Mercury Cyclone. 11 cars in total are on display, brought together from both the Savoy’s collection, other museums and private collectors.
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Don't let Bully's name fool you, he's pure sweetness. He does well around other dogs and is friendly with cats too.
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
5 OTP Homes To See This Weekend – August 6-7, 2022
We are starting a new feature on ScoopOTP. Each week we will highlight featured homes from the OTP area. Here are found 5 homes that we think you'll love. Click on the image or street address to learn more about these beautiful properties. Our partner real estate agents are always...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Cartersville church collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims
CARTERSVILLE, Ga - People across the country are stepping up to help the thousands of Kentucky families who have lost so much in the devastating floods. Here in Georgia, local churches are already collecting donations to help. This week, Pastor Mike Abernathy with Creekside Fellowship Church in Cartersville got a...
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta’s Fox Theatre announce August events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre announced its slate of concerts for August, giving music fans plenty of reasons to stop by the Midtown venue. In addition to a variety of music artists, the Fox Theatre will sponsor a live episode of the podcast Pod Save America at the Cobb Energy Center Aug. 13. The slate of concerts is below.
Mall matters: redevelopment plans are on the drawing board in Athens, Duluth
As Athens-Clarke County Commissioners await a proposal from the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall, Gwinnett County moves closer to finalizing plans for Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. Developers earlier this year announced plans for a mixed-use proposal for the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens. After originally planning to have Commission votes in the spring, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says final action will likely come in the fall.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash
ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
3 Involved in Wendy’s Fire After Rayshsard Brooks Killing Learn Fate
A grand jury handed down those indictments in January of this year. Nearly two full days after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, a large group of protesters had gathered around the Wendy’s located along University Avenue, just off the Downtown Connector. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., on June 13, just two days after the killing, flames could be seen shooting out of the closed restaurant.
