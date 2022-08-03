ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AVAC Group Ltd. Announces Passing of Former Chair, Dr. Robert Rennie

 4 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

AVAC Group Ltd. (“AVAC” or the “Company”) is sad to announce the passing of its former Chair, Dr. Robert Rennie. Rob passed away peacefully at The Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute with family by his side on July 26, 2022.

Rob had been a director of AVAC since 2009; he had served as Chair from 2012 until his retirement in June, 2022. Rob was a visionary and inspirational leader who over the years assisted the Company to achieve the strong foundation on which it currently stands.

Dr. Alfred Sailer, current Chair, stated, “We will be forever grateful to Rob for his commitment to AVAC and its mandate to advance Canadian ag-tech. It has been a privilege for me and the other Board members to work alongside Rob. He will be greatly missed.”

Warren Bergen, President of AVAC added, “I am saddened by Rob’s passing. He was a tremendous supporter of the Company and for that, we will always be appreciative of his impact here. The AVAC team offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the entire Rennie family at this time”.

About AVAC Group:

AVAC invests primarily as a fund-of-funds limited partner, and collectively we are entrepreneurs, investors, science and technology experts, company builders, and business drivers. Our management team is fully immersed in the entrepreneurial and venture capital profession across all technology domains. We apply our investment and operating experience and knowledge to match the challenge of advancing agriculture technology commercialization in Canada.

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
