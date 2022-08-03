ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMV launches new video series to prevent crashes on Virginia roadways

By Crystal Graham
Shenandoah Valley businesses can access fee-free counseling, technical assistance

The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center, Harrisonburg Economic Development, Frederick County Economic Development and Laurel Ridge Small Business Development Center were recently awarded $100,000 in Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity grant funding to provide approved, growth-focused small businesses with fee-free counseling and technical expertise in the areas of e-commerce and marketing, finance, and operational efficiencies.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction

Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Dominion Energy wins approval for $9.8B Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

The State Corporation Commission has approved Dominion Energy Virginia’s proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project, which when fully operational will be the largest offshore wind farm in North America. The project, consisting of 176 wind turbines, each designed to generate 14.7 megawatts, will be located approximately 27 miles off...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Grants available to Virginia educators for agricultural learning

Educators interested in incorporating agricultural learning into their curricula can receive help from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s educator grants. With children farther removed than ever from farming and the sources of their food and fiber, AITC makes it a priority to provide educational experiences that help students gain a greater understanding of the importance of agriculture in their daily lives.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah National Park set to present sixth annual Night Sky Festival Aug.19-21

Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from Aug. 19-21, with rangers and guest speakers presenting a variety of programs focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents and the importance of dark night skies. Guest speakers presenting will include NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern and...
TRAVEL

