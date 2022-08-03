DMV launches new video series to prevent crashes on Virginia roadways

Read on augustafreepress.com
Shenandoah Valley businesses can access fee-free counseling, technical assistance
The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center, Harrisonburg Economic Development, Frederick County Economic Development and Laurel Ridge Small Business Development Center were recently awarded $100,000 in Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity grant funding to provide approved, growth-focused small businesses with fee-free counseling and technical expertise in the areas of e-commerce and marketing, finance, and operational efficiencies.
Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction
Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
Bluestone Elementary: Dispensers reduce waste, encourage kids to drink more milk
Cartons aren’t the only way to deliver nutritious milk to growing students. Milk dispensers – like soda machines but for milk – have the potential to decrease school milk waste. Milk cartons make up about 50 percent of school trash volume, and students waste 30 percent of...
Mount Sidney man dead, three children seriously injured in Augusta County crash
A single-vehicle crash on Limestone Road in Augusta County on Thursday took the life of a Mount Sidney man and sent three children to UVA Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Honda Civic was traveling north on Limestone Road at 7:37 p.m. Thursday...
Dominion Energy wins approval for $9.8B Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project
The State Corporation Commission has approved Dominion Energy Virginia’s proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project, which when fully operational will be the largest offshore wind farm in North America. The project, consisting of 176 wind turbines, each designed to generate 14.7 megawatts, will be located approximately 27 miles off...
Grants available to Virginia educators for agricultural learning
Educators interested in incorporating agricultural learning into their curricula can receive help from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s educator grants. With children farther removed than ever from farming and the sources of their food and fiber, AITC makes it a priority to provide educational experiences that help students gain a greater understanding of the importance of agriculture in their daily lives.
Western Virginia Regional Jail inmate sentenced for trafficking, assaulting corrections officer
An inmate being housed at Western Virginia Regional Jail who physically assaulted and pepper-sprayed a corrections officer while awaiting sentencing on federal drug charges was sentenced this week in federal court for both offenses. Michael Selvidge, 38, was sentenced this week to 110 months for possession with the intent to...
Virginia Cooperative Extension agents: Gardening may improve your mental health
Whether planting a small container garden on a patio or tending a large backyard vegetable plot, gardening offers positive health impacts that can advance the well-being of all Virginians. Molly Beardslee, an associate extension agent in Page County, and Kimberly Hoffman, an extension agent in Stafford County, recommend gardening as...
Shenandoah National Park set to present sixth annual Night Sky Festival Aug.19-21
Shenandoah National Park will conduct its sixth annual Night Sky Festival from Aug. 19-21, with rangers and guest speakers presenting a variety of programs focusing on space, celestial objects, nocturnal residents and the importance of dark night skies. Guest speakers presenting will include NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern and...
