Read on cbs6albany.com
Related
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Man With Sawed-Off Shotgun Arrested After Robbery, Brief Police Chase in Utica
UTICA, NY – A man reportedly brandishing and possibly firing a shotgun in Proctor Park...
66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion
Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police
FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In an Ironic Twist, New York State Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Police Station
This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested last week because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so. It is not certain why the...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: North Country pair charged with petit larceny in Denmark
DENMARK- A North Country pair stand accused of larceny charges, according to authorities. Joshua J. Whitney, 42, and Tina L. Whitney, 46, both of Gouverneur, NY were arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police in Carthage. They are officially charged with three misdemeanor counts each of petit larceny.
informnny.com
Utica woman charged after $13K fraudulent check cashed at local bank
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica, according to the Utica Police Department. According to police, a local bank filed a complaint regarding a stolen check that was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.
localsyr.com
Man taken to Upstate after shooting
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man hospitalized after being attacked by group of people on North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after being attacked by 10 to 15 people, police said. Officers arrived at 11:39 p.m. on the 100 block of Schiller Avenue where they found a 48-year-old man unconscious, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski. The man was taken to Upstate University...
2urbangirls.com
Public asked to help locate woman missing eight months
CARSON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives asked the public for help Saturday in locating a 30-year-old woman last seen in Carson about eight months ago. Laura Michelle Trueman was possibly headed to Syracuse, New York, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Trueman is described...
Police Investigating After Man Smashed in Head with Glass Bottle
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica are investigating after a man was assaulted with a...
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call
Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKTV
Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich
NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
cnycentral.com
State police say truck driver fell asleep leading to overturned tractor trailer on I-481
TOWN OF CLAY — State police say a driver fell asleep, leading to an overturned truck on 481 southbound near the Verplank Road Bridge. The truck was seen on its side across two lanes of traffic, slowing down traffic Friday morning. The crash happened at 7:39 AM. Law enforcement...
cnycentral.com
Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital
SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
Wrong-way driver on I-81 causes 2-car crash before colliding head-on with truck towing boat
Syracuse, N.Y. — A driver traveling the wrong way north on Interstate 81 caused a two-car collision before crashing head-on into a truck towing a boat early Saturday morning in Syracuse, police said. Around 5:32 a.m., a car was traveling south on I-81 North near the I-690 East ramp...
Five-Year-Old Killed, Seven Injured in Wayne County Accident
A five-year-old boy was killed in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in left the road and ended up completely submerged in a creek. State Police say 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, of Oswego, was driving west on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 when she lost control of her car, which left the road, overturned, and entered a creek. Three of the seven passengers in the car were ejected. Troopers say 5-year-old Joseph Zufelt died.
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor
A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman charged in town of Leyden domestic dispute
LEYDEN- A local woman is faced with a list of accusations that trace back to complaints of a domestic dispute earlier this week. Ann M. Devries, 42, of Lyons Falls, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) Wednesday night, shortly before 11:00 p.m. She is formally charged with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal trespass in the second-degree, along with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (w/a weapon) and criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
Comments / 0