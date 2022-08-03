ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion

Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
SOLVAY, NY
Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police

FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Crime & Safety
State Police: North Country pair charged with petit larceny in Denmark

DENMARK- A North Country pair stand accused of larceny charges, according to authorities. Joshua J. Whitney, 42, and Tina L. Whitney, 46, both of Gouverneur, NY were arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police in Carthage. They are officially charged with three misdemeanor counts each of petit larceny.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Utica woman charged after $13K fraudulent check cashed at local bank

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica, according to the Utica Police Department. According to police, a local bank filed a complaint regarding a stolen check that was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.
Man taken to Upstate after shooting

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
Public asked to help locate woman missing eight months

CARSON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives asked the public for help Saturday in locating a 30-year-old woman last seen in Carson about eight months ago. Laura Michelle Trueman was possibly headed to Syracuse, New York, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Trueman is described...
CARSON, CA
Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call

Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
SYRACUSE, NY
Public Safety
Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
NORWICH, NY
Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital

SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
Five-Year-Old Killed, Seven Injured in Wayne County Accident

A five-year-old boy was killed in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in left the road and ended up completely submerged in a creek. State Police say 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, of Oswego, was driving west on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 when she lost control of her car, which left the road, overturned, and entered a creek. Three of the seven passengers in the car were ejected. Troopers say 5-year-old Joseph Zufelt died.
Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor

A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Lewis County woman charged in town of Leyden domestic dispute

LEYDEN- A local woman is faced with a list of accusations that trace back to complaints of a domestic dispute earlier this week. Ann M. Devries, 42, of Lyons Falls, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) Wednesday night, shortly before 11:00 p.m. She is formally charged with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal trespass in the second-degree, along with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (w/a weapon) and criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
LYONS FALLS, NY

