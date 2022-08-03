ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

West Nile virus found in Idaho mosquitoes

By KBOI Staff
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

CDFW recreational Pacific halibut fishery to close on Aug. 7

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced the closure of its recreational Pacific fishery beginning on Aug. 7. The fishery's closure comes as CDFW's latest catch projection shows that its recreational quota will exceed 38,740 net pounds without the closure. Pacific halibut is not to...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Offshore wind energy planning in Humboldt starting this fall

EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday, the California Energy Commission expanded the state's proposed offshore wind planning goals to five gigawatts by 2030, up from three gigawatts, and going to 25 gigawatts by 2045, up from 20 gigawatts. This is after Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to greatly expand renewable...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

John Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke

BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is continuing his campaign for a Senate seat against Republican Mehmet Oz with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on Aug. 12. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and had to tone down his campaigning as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
krcrtv.com

PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs

REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
SHINGLETOWN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy