West Nile virus found in Idaho mosquitoes

Read on krcrtv.com
Related
krcrtv.com
CDFW recreational Pacific halibut fishery to close on Aug. 7
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced the closure of its recreational Pacific fishery beginning on Aug. 7. The fishery's closure comes as CDFW's latest catch projection shows that its recreational quota will exceed 38,740 net pounds without the closure. Pacific halibut is not to...
krcrtv.com
Offshore wind energy planning in Humboldt starting this fall
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday, the California Energy Commission expanded the state's proposed offshore wind planning goals to five gigawatts by 2030, up from three gigawatts, and going to 25 gigawatts by 2045, up from 20 gigawatts. This is after Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to greatly expand renewable...
krcrtv.com
John Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is continuing his campaign for a Senate seat against Republican Mehmet Oz with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on Aug. 12. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and had to tone down his campaigning as...
krcrtv.com
MORE TRANSPARENCY: judge orders Fire Victim Trust release insights on spending, lobbyists
CHICO, Calif. — Thousands of California wildfire victims have yet to be made whole after multiple fires that were sparked by PG&E equipment. Many of them point to lacking transparency and payments from the Fire Victim Trust (FVT), which has now been legally ordered to reveal more. William Abrams...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
Comments / 0