Henry County, GA

AT&T employee killed, shocked when bucket truck hits live powerline, fire official says

 3 days ago
WSAV News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
THOMASTON, GA
police1.com

Ga. police sergeant dies following four-vehicle crash

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A police sergeant died July 28 from his injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash. Fairburn Police Department Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, was driving an unmarked police vehicle when it collided with a truck, Officer Down Memorial Page reported. The truck spun and crashed into another SUV. Sgt. Astree's car then struck another truck head-on. Astree succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
FAIRBURN, GA
CBS 46

AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Backup on I-20 west of Atlanta with lanes closed after crash

ATLANTA — A crash on I-20 west near just past Six Flags on Saturday was causing backup west of Atlanta. It happened just past Thornton Road, with two of three westbound lanes initially blocked, according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation. "Motorists are urged to use...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired

Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries

Authorities are looking for a burglary suspect who has been caught on video at several commercial burglaries in Gwinnett County. On June 30, the suspect broke into the Bee Time Computers store in Lawrenceville and stole multiple electronic devices. On July 5, the same suspect was captured on video attempting to break into the Mariscos La Riviera in Norcross. According to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the suspect was not able to get into that restaurant.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WTRF- 7News

3 women allegedly steal thousands of dollars in underwear

(WTRF) — A trio of women in Georgia are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of underwear in the metro Atlanta area according to Fox 29. The women allegedly filled shopping bags full of underwear at four area Kohl’s stores. They reportedly have a preference for men’s Nike underwear which sells for $40 a box, […]
COWETA COUNTY, GA
