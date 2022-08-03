AT&T employee killed, shocked when bucket truck hits live powerline, fire official says

Read on www.13wmaz.com
One dead, two hospitalized in early morning Hogansville shooting
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville said Saturday that one person died and two others were hospitalized in a shooting that happened in the early morning. According to a Facebook post by the Hogansville Police Department, it happened a little after 4 a.m. at a location on Ware Street.
Traffic stop for speeding driver along I-20 turns into pursuit, stolen vehicle arrest: GSP
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after speeding down Interstate 20 near Six Flags in a stolen car, Georgia State Patrol officials said. The incident caused traffic backups along the highway Saturday morning. Authorities said a trooper tried to stop a blue Dodge Durango around 11 a.m. on...
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
police1.com
Ga. police sergeant dies following four-vehicle crash
FAIRBURN, Ga. — A police sergeant died July 28 from his injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash. Fairburn Police Department Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, was driving an unmarked police vehicle when it collided with a truck, Officer Down Memorial Page reported. The truck spun and crashed into another SUV. Sgt. Astree's car then struck another truck head-on. Astree succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
Atlanta Daily World
3 Involved in Wendy’s Fire After Rayshsard Brooks Killing Learn Fate
A grand jury handed down those indictments in January of this year. Nearly two full days after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, a large group of protesters had gathered around the Wendy’s located along University Avenue, just off the Downtown Connector. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., on June 13, just two days after the killing, flames could be seen shooting out of the closed restaurant.
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County Police helping residents beat the heat
For some people, interacting with a police officer can be a stressful situation. However, Henry County Police Officer Jason Valentine said residents have been “pleasantly surprised,” this summer, to see him handing out water and juice at local parks. The reason for this, he said, is because he...
Bibb Sheriffs looking for suspects in attempted armed robbery at Harrison Road Walmart in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Update:. In a release by the Bibb County Sherriff's Office on Saturday morning, they are asking for the public's help in locating the suspects involved in the armed robbery. Investigators are asking anyone who has any information about the 2 suspects and their vehicle to contact...
CBS 46
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
WXIA 11 Alive
Backup on I-20 west of Atlanta with lanes closed after crash
ATLANTA — A crash on I-20 west near just past Six Flags on Saturday was causing backup west of Atlanta. It happened just past Thornton Road, with two of three westbound lanes initially blocked, according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation. "Motorists are urged to use...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows CVS manager being held at gunpoint, suspect on the run
ATLANTA - Armed with a handgun, police said a suspect was on a mission to get some cash. He was locked and loaded as he demanded the manager of the CVS Pharmacy on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta to open the store's safe. "This is somebody we're concerned with, we...
fox5atlanta.com
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
accesswdun.com
Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries
Authorities are looking for a burglary suspect who has been caught on video at several commercial burglaries in Gwinnett County. On June 30, the suspect broke into the Bee Time Computers store in Lawrenceville and stole multiple electronic devices. On July 5, the same suspect was captured on video attempting to break into the Mariscos La Riviera in Norcross. According to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the suspect was not able to get into that restaurant.
3 women allegedly steal thousands of dollars in underwear
(WTRF) — A trio of women in Georgia are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of underwear in the metro Atlanta area according to Fox 29. The women allegedly filled shopping bags full of underwear at four area Kohl’s stores. They reportedly have a preference for men’s Nike underwear which sells for $40 a box, […]
Tree falls on car driving down interstate in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a tree has fallen on a car in Cobb County slowing down traffic on I-575 N between Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden will bring you the latest on this ongoing situation. Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest and tune into Channel 2 NOW.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother concerned for missing daughter after not hearing from her for several weeks, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding missing woman Nariyana Grady. Officers spoke with Grady's mother Thursday, who reported her daughter missing after not being able to get in touch with her for more than two weeks. APD said Grady's mother hasn't been able to...
Gwinnett townhome severely damaged after water heater catches fire
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is without a home after their townhome caught fire on Tuesday. Firefighters say they were called to Baywood Tree Lane in Snellville just before 7 p.m. when one of the residents called 911 and said their smoke alarm had gone off and they were working to warn others about the fire.
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
