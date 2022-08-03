Grimes County solid waste sites to hold cleanup events in October thanks to BVCOG Grant

Just before 7 am Saturday a call came into Montgomery County 911 reporting a possible body lying on the side of the road on FM 1485 near Monday-Hargrove which is along SH 99 about one-half mile west of the Harris County line. East Montgomery County Fire responded and found a Ford Explorer with heavy damage at the point FM 1485 curves under SH99. Nearby they found a male who had been ejected. MCHD transported the male in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. DPS investigated the crash which is unknown what time it occurred as there were no other calls. The Ford was westbound on FM 1485 and failed to negotiate the curve under SH 99. HE left the roadway into the ditch on the northside of the road and began to flip. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt was elected. FM 1485 westbound reopened just after 8:30am.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO