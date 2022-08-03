Plantersville man facing Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon charge after shooting woman in face

Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Ct for Frank Holland who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. As Deputies knocked at the front door, Holland attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately, multiple Deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. Holland was detained for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Holland was involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old friend of his on May 3, 2022. Initially, it was thought the shooting was accidental.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO