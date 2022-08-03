Plantersville man facing Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon charge after shooting woman in face

Read on navasotanews.com
Injured Hitchcock police officer shoots fleeing high-speed chase suspect, police say
The suspect reportedly pulled over several times, acting as if he would stop, but took off again.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of boss’ home while picking up money in east Harris Co., HCSO says; 2 masked suspects wanted
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot multiple times in east Harris County while picking up money from his boss Saturday evening. According to deputies, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Victoria Street near Frankie just before 7 p.m. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s...
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of shooting at deputy constables during chase charged with attempted murder: Pct. 4
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged with attempted capital murder after shooting at Precinct 4 deputy constables during a high-speed chase in north Harris County Friday, authorities said. It happened around 1:03 a.m. when authorities said a Precinct 4 sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop on a...
KBTX.com
Police: Man arrested after driving into bar ditch, having open beer can in vehicle
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pablo Martinez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Bryan Friday morning. Martinez’s vehicle passed an officer that was stationed at OSR and State Highway 6. After trying to make a sharp left turn Martinez’s vehicle crashed into a bar ditch. The officer reportedly...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PORTER MAN ARRESTED ON MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES
Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Ct for Frank Holland who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. As Deputies knocked at the front door, Holland attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately, multiple Deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. Holland was detained for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Holland was involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old friend of his on May 3, 2022. Initially, it was thought the shooting was accidental.
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says
A witness at the scene told HCSO that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.
Click2Houston.com
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave. Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials. After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Money, stolen firearms recovered in College Station traffic stop
Several hundred dollars and stolen firearms were recovered during a traffic stop after a resident called in a vehicle burglary on Friday.
News Channel 25
Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police
HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
kwhi.com
SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL
A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
Montgomery Co. deputies investigating body found in sandlot near Kingwood
MCSO said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.
wtaw.com
One Arrest, Four Sought By College Station Police Following Gunfire Wednesday Morning
College Station police has made one arrest, an arrest warrant has been issued for a second person, and three others are sought for questioning following gunfire Wednesday morning. According to CSPD arrest reports, the incident on Holik Drive south of Holleman resulted in one man being shot in the abdomen...
wtaw.com
Prison For Swallowing A Baggie Containing Crack Cocaine
A Bryan man admits to swallowing a baggie containing crack cocaine. A 12 year prison sentence is part of the plea agreement between 54 year old Steven Hawkins and the Brazos County district attorney’s office. The deal also includes Hawkins admitting, but not being prosecuted, for possessing the crack...
Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says
"It landed on a car!" Nearby security video captured the moment a heavy truck fell off the East Beltway overpass, crushing an SUV. A 22-month-old boy did not survive.
wtaw.com
A Former College Station Bookkeeper Is Arrested On Charges Of Stealing More Than $52,000 Dollars
A former bookkeeper at a College Station business is accused of stealing more than $52,000 dollars. 49 year old Christine Sonnier of Katy was arrested this week, following an investigation by College Station police that began in January. The businessowners told police according to CSPD arrest reports that during the...
