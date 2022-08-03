Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified

A man who was shot and killed by police in Rochester after he was allegedly wielding an ax has been identified.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso after an officer fired his weapon at him during a traffic stop this past weekend.

In addition, the BCA also identified Michael Bottcher as the cop who shot Hippler. He is on administrative leave and the case remains under investigation. Bottcher has been with the department for just over a year and previously worked for a different agency.

The Rochester Police Department said Hippler was involved in a robbery that took place at a business around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of Broadway Ave. S. Police described him as a white man who broke into the business with an ax, stole money and fled in a van.

Police spotted the van around 12:45 a.m. and pulled Hippler over on Hwy. 63 just south of the Hwy. 52 overpass, at which point police said "the suspect got out of the vehicle with an ax and charged toward the officer."

Bottcher shot the suspect, who died from his injuries despite attempts to save his life, authorities said.

The BCA recovered an ax and a knife at the scene. The agency also said body cameras captured the incident and will be released once the case has been closed.