ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man said he didn’t know what he hit in crash that injured girl, 11: report

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8Qux_0h3aaI9200

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After arriving home the night of June 4, Dhanjibai Patel and his wife noticed damage to the front passenger side of their SUV, according to a recently-filed court document.

Patel, 79, said they began retracing their route when police stopped him in connection with hitting and seriously injuring an 11-year-old girl on Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue, according to a search warrant filed in Superior Court.

Police arrested Patel on suspicion of felony hit-and-run but no charges were listed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Patel told police he didn’t know what he hit or where the crash occurred, according to the warrant. His son, however, told police his mother said the couple heard a “bang” while driving on Brimhall Road. They drove home and saw the damage.

Woman charged after driving with 30,000 fentanyl pills, juvenile in car: report

According to son’s statement, “The mother stated that once they realized they had struck something, they responded to the 11000 block of Brimhall Road when they observed that the roadway was blocked off by police vehicles. The mother stated that they then attempted to drive back to the residence, and they were stopped by the police.”

Police found damage to the SUV appeared fresh and consistent with hitting a pedestrian, the warrant says.

The girl was airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

According to police, the girl, her mother and 4-year-old sibling were crossing Brimhall Road outside a crosswalk when the 11-year-old was struck.

A description of the suspect vehicle was circulated and the SUV was located about 30 minutes later in the area of Brimhall and Old Farm roads, police said. Neither drugs, alcohol or speed appeared to be factors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
KGET

2 taken into custody following Bakersfield police pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were taken into custody following a chase Saturday night that ended in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Bakersfield police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen near East California Avenue and Baker Street just after 10 p.m. According to police, the driver took off and led […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 hurt in Westside Parkway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway. The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Cars
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
City
Madera, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Superior Court
krcrtv.com

Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified

WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in deadly Hwy 58 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man killed in a crash on Highway 58 near South Union Ave and East Brundage Lane Thursday night was identified, according to authorities. Just before 10:30 p.m. the department received a report of a solo vehicle crash on S. Union Avenue and E. Brundage Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near the S. Union overpass.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KGET

Man convicted of murder for running over man in parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following an altercation in a motel parking lot, Frank Hillman began driving away. Then he pulled a U-turn in his Mercedes and drove toward the man he said had brandished a weapon while asking him for change, according to court documents. The car hit Shawn Eric Bivins, 41, inflicting fatal injuries. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot self during standoff with BPD, in stable condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody following a standoff with the Bakersfield Police Department early Friday morning. BPD officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject with a gun at 2:46 a.m. on the front yard of a home on the 2600 block of Colville Avenue. Surrounding neighbors were told to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested for domestic abuse of ex-girlfriend: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon following an alleged assault of his former girlfriend. Kern County deputies were called to an apartment complex on Roberts Lane near Airport Drive in Oildale for a report of a disturbance. According to KCSO, deputies learned a woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. Deputies […]
Bakersfield Now

Man shoots himself during standoff with BPD

A man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a standoff with Bakersfield Police. Around 2:46 A.M., officers responded to a report of a suicidal man armed with a firearm in the 2900 block of Colville Avenue. BPD crisis negotiators tried to resolve the situation for more than an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed, identified in Manila Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman shot and killed at the Manila Inn on Union Avenue Wednesday was identified. Around 6 a.m., Sabrina Neshawn Shelton, 38, of Bakersfield, was shot at the motel located at 906 Union Avenue by Vernon McCollum, 63, of Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Offender walks away from reentry facility

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation agents are looking for Andres Carrera, who they said walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Bakersfield on Sunday. Carrera was discovered missing at 10:37 a.m., according to a corrections news release, which said both its Office of Correctional Safety agents...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy