Cardinals WR Marquise Brown arrested on criminal speeding charges

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Marquise Brown (2) speaks with a Cardinal staff member during Arizona Cardinals practice at State Farm Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Glendale. Antranik Tavitian/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals top wideout DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was traded to the Cardinals during the opening round of the spring's NFL Draft and was expected to soak up many of Hopkins' target over the first month-plus of action.

Now, Brown's outlook for the remainder of training camp and beyond isn't quite as clear.

"Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves," per ArizonaSports.com. "Brown was not present with the team during the portion of Wednesday morning’s practice that was in sight of reporters but has been working back from a hamstring injury slowly since the start of training camp last week."

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, "Arizona law holds that criminal speeding includes traveling at any speed over 85 miles per hour and traveling more than 20 miles per hour over any posted speed limit."

In mid-May it was reported that Brown was "in line" for a big payday by way of a contract extension with Arizona. The 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft was the most productive wideout on the Baltimore Ravens last season, playing in 16 games for the second straight year and ending second on the team only to All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews in targets (career-high 146), receptions (career-high 91), receiving yards (career-high 1,008) and receiving touchdowns (six).

