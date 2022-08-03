ManTech Bags $184M Contract To Support NAVSEA Integrated Warfare Systems

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2022) - New Break Resources Ltd. ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") for the filing of a Final Long Form Non-Offering Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated August 4, 2022. As a result, the Company has become a reporting issuer in the Province of Ontario. No securities are being offered and no proceeds were raised pursuant to this Prospectus.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO