Greenville, PA

Semi-truck blocks portion of Route 18 in Greenville

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A portion of Route 18 in Greenville is closed due to a malfunctioning semi-truck.

PennDOT said that Route 18 (Summerville Road) is closed between the intersection with High Street and the intersection with Orangeville Road.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

