Semi-truck blocks portion of Route 18 in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A portion of Route 18 in Greenville is closed due to a malfunctioning semi-truck.
PennDOT said that Route 18 (Summerville Road) is closed between the intersection with High Street and the intersection with Orangeville Road.
The roadway is expected to reopen later today.
