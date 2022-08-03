Letter to the Editor: Clarifying Concerns About Property Near Boy Scout Cabin

Read on lowellsfirstlook.com
Seminole Road reconstruction to resume soon in Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The second and final phase of Seminole Road reconstruction in Norton Shores will begin by this fall. The project will include new road and curbs, sidewalk installation and new light fixtures and benches.
The Great Dewey Hill Fire of 2005
Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the Great Dewey Hill Fire in Grand Haven. Check out video of the fire here. One of the highlights of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is the evening fireworks show. In the past, the fireworks used to be launched from a barge in the river. In recent decades, the fireworks have been shot into the air from Dewey Hill, the home of the famous Musical Fountain.
Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes
Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
5 Most Popular Articles on Lowell’s First Look for July 2022
In July, we posted previews of the upcoming primary races for the August election. While the views on those articles weren’t initially anything to write home about, they progressively got more clicks as the month went along. By the end of the month, enough people – presumably from outside...
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
Police find West Michigan man dead in the water at marina
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 59-year-old Marne man was found dead in the water late Saturday night at an Ottawa County marina. An immediate cause of the man’s death was not apparent, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to a call shortly before midnight on...
New Project for Safer Cycling in Downtown Kalamazoo Now Underway
If you're traveling through downtown Kalamazoo, don't be surprised if you see a new barrier for a stretch of bike lanes. A new pilot project for a two-way cycle track has just been erected in Kalamazoo, as shared by the Facebook page ModeShift Kalamazoo, a small community collective that focuses on making walking and biking a safe and easy transportation choice.
Muskegon Township street closing for several days for sewer work
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A portion of Sheridan Drive in Muskegon Township will be shut down for several days to accommodate sewer work. Sheridan between Apple and Madalene avenues will be closed for five days beginning Monday, Aug. 8, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan
This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
Lottery for special hunting permits in Ottawa County now open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Hunters can apply to a special lottery through Aug. 31 for a chance to hunt on several exclusive public properties in Ottawa County. Ottawa County’s Parks and Recreation Department offers public hunting on more than 3,400 acres across a number of its properties, but five of the properties require a special permit only available via lottery.
Grand Rapids amphitheater agreement approved by Grand Action 2.0, arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An agreement approved Friday morning by the public authority that oversees Van Andel Arena lays out the terms of a partnership with Grand Action 2.0 for development of a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids. Officials said the agreement, between the Grand Rapids-Kent County...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Body recovered after water rescue at Grand Haven State Park
Authorities searched for a swimmer swept away from shore on Sunday afternoon. The body was found by the Coast Guard at 6:00 pm.
Multifamily developments still ‘healthy’ in West Michigan
According to a new report from a commercial real estate firm, the state of multifamily construction in West Michigan continues to reflect broader nationwide trends. NAI Wisinski Great Lakes recently released its biannual Multifamily Construction Pipeline Report for the West Michigan region. The report outlines the status of multifamily developments in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and the lakeshore for the first half of 2022.
Grand Rapids Public Schools adopts new dress code after ending school uniform requirement
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools has updated its dress code policies ahead of the upcoming school year, after students convinced the district to get rid of its school uniform requirements earlier this summer. The Grand Rapids Board of Education approved the district’s new dress code this...
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
New downtown Muskegon restaurant, bar planned by Dr. Rolf’s owners
MUSKEGON, MI – The family that introduced Muskegon to Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque is bringing another restaurant to downtown. The Hissom family is planning an “All American” diner with bar that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. They have the location – on Western Avenue at Fourth...
Dutton, Newaygo fire departments warn of circulating scam
The Dutton Fire Department posted a scam warning on Facebook Saturday. If you receive the message, the department says to NOT click on the link.
Checker Car Club of America hosts its 100th anniversary convention
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may have seen over a dozen checker cars driving around downtown Kalamazoo over the past few days. The Checker Car Club of America hosted its 100th anniversary convention in Kalamazoo. The convention started Wednesday with Saturday being its last day. Rare checker cars can also...
