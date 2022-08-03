Read on www.wapt.com
Copiah County officers searching for man wanted in stealing ATV
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — The Copiah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing an ATV. Officers received the report of an ATV being stolen around Sardis Road Saturday. The suspect was picked up on camera. Copiah County police are asking for help from the public...
Jackson police search for stolen car from car rental lot
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are looking for the suspect in a car theft from Enterprise car rental business on I-55 North. Police said Saturday the suspect stole a black Toyota RAV4 with Mississippi license plate MAL 3005. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect...
Former JPD officer found guilty in beating death
JACKSON, Miss. — A former JPD police officer was found guilty in the death of a Jackson man. Anthony Fox's trial started last week and wrapped up Thursday. Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the beating death of George Robinson, 62. Fox was accused of pulling...
Jackson shooting victim not cooperating with police
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a shooting victim isn't cooperating with investigators. Multiple officers responded to the Graystone Hills Apartments on Chadwick Drive Thursday evening. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn with Jackson Police says a man was shot and taken to the hospital. According to Hearn, the man underwent...
Jackson apartment complex helps community with back to school giveaway
JACKSON, Miss. — An apartment complex in Jackson took Saturday afternoon to give back to the community with a back to school giveaway. Several organizations partnered together to help give away school supplies to parents and children at the Berwood Apartments on Forest Avenue. "Since they've been homeschooled and...
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Madison
MADISON, Miss. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Madison. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Madison Avenue near Rice Road. Police said the pilot of the single-engine Cessna reported having engine problems before safely landing in the street. No one was...
Several locations host back to school supply giveaways, health fair
JACKSON, Miss. — With students going back to the classroom, several back to school events have been planned for the weekend. Shady Grove M.B. Church will host a school supplies, vaccines and boosters event from 10 a.m. to noon. New Vineyard Church will host a back to school bash...
Byram residents dealing with impact of Jackson citywide boil water notice
BYRAM, Miss. — Residents under Jackson Surface Water connections are moving into week two of their second boil water notice of the summer. "When they mention that Jackson's got surface water, they ain't never say Byram has got a problem, but we buy our water from them," said Byram Mayor Richard White.
First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
A teachers journey starts with the new school year
JACKSON, Miss. — As JPS parents and students get ready for the new year, teachers are making their final touches to the classroom to welcome back students. The 2022-23 school year will be Teri McDaniel's first year as a teacher. She calls the empty halls of Pecan Park Elementary the calm before the storm.
Petition leads to special election for medical cannabis
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. — The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors approved a special election for residents to vote on medical marijuana. Voters will head to the polls on Aug. 30 for the special election. County supervisors opted out of the cultivation, processing, sale and distribution process of medical cannabis...
