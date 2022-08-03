1 dead in Holyoke collision between tractor-trailer truck, car

Read on www.masslive.com
Holyoke car accident leaves one vehicle on its roof
Holyoke fire crew were called to a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment this morning at approximately 3:54 a.m.
Uxbridge man killed, four others seriously injured in Upton crash
An 18-year-old Uxbridge man was killed Saturday night when the car he was riding in crashed in Upton. Police said Jacob Osanya was pronounced dead at the UMass Medical Center following the 9 p.m. crash near the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton. According to Boston 25, investigators...
westernmassnews.com
Multiple crews respond to fire at Lashway Lumber in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to a massive structure fire at Lashway Lumber on Main Street in Williamsburg Sunday morning. Williamsburg Police said that they received the report around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames. Massachusetts...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Worcester Friday morning
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday morning after a crash involving a Toyota Camry near the area of Gold Star Boulevard and Ruthven Avenue, according to Worcester police. The Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit conducted a preliminary investigation into the two-vehicle crash when it was dispatched at 7:30...
Register Citizen
Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say
EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
Motorcycle crash in Great Barrington injures two
On Saturday morning, a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into 2020 Subaru Legacy. The motorcyclist and passenger were seriously injured, police said.
theberkshireedge.com
State Road motorcyle, auto accident results in serious injuries
Great Barrington — This morning at approximately 9:40, Great Barrington Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road. Great Barrington Police, Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire EMS, and New Marlborough Ambulance were dispatched to the scene...
westernmassnews.com
Two taken to hospital after rollover crash on Sumner Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield early Friday morning. According to Springfield fire officials, the Sumner Ave. crash was first reported around 12:30 a.m. In a photo posted to the department’s social media pages, you could see one vehicle...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Police respond to discovery of deceased woman floating at beach
“A 51-year-old female was found yesterday afternoon deceased and floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The victim was reported missing to police and was later discovered by one of the lifeguards on duty at the beach. State Police Detectives assisted by the Spencer Police are...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured From Gold Star Boulevard Crash (UPDATE)
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a morning crash in Worcester, authorities said. The crash happened on in the area of Gold Star Boulevard and Ruthven Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Worcester Police said. Initial investigation suggests a Toyota Camry struck the motorcyclist while trying...
MilitaryTimes
After Jarheads motorcycle crash, driver’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, N.H. — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin and...
IDs Release For Pedestrian Duo Killed By Car Near Easthampton Burger King
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article said the involved driver was from Hadley. That information has since been corrected. Authorities have identified the two people who were recently hit and killed by a car in Western Massachusetts as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., age 81 and Ilona L. Murray, age 60.
Two pedestrians killed in Easthampton identified
The two pedestrians struck and killed by a car in Easthampton Tuesday night have been identified.
Driver in Easthampton crash, a Hadley man, cooperating with police after 2 pedestrians killed, officials say
The person believed to be behind the wheel in a deadly Easthampton crash Tuesday night was a Hadley man, officials said. The crash around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Northampton Street near the Easthampton Burger King, killed two pedestrians, an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.
21-year-old man arrested after investigation of fire in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 21-year-old man was arrested and arraigned Thursday on charges of burning a dwelling. Natale Zona of Grafton was arrested following an investigation into a residential fire Wednesday on Logan Road in Grafton, the state Department of Fire Services said Thursday. Lindsay Corcoran of the Worcester County...
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
WWLP 22News
Homeowner responsibilities in case of an accident during a gathering
(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all been to a friends or family members house for a summer party. Swimming or just letting the kids play together, and, sadly, accidents happen. But who’s responsible if you or your child gets hurt at someone else’s home party? Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is here to help guide us.
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
Berkshire County Sheriff warning residents of scam call
The Berkshire County Sheriff is notifying the community of a scam call claiming to be the department.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’
By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
