2 dead after plane crashes in Michigan, police say

Just "plane" awesome, La Porte Municipal Airport Air Fair
La Porte Municipal Airport's Air Fair 2022 is your one-stop shop for aviation. It's a two-day event happening Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. Featuring historic planes, discovery flights, static displays, flight schools, food trucks, cars, live radio, crafts and more, there's...
Elkhart County crash victims honored at vigil
Rejoicing in song, prayer and remembering the lives of State Representative Jackie Walorski and three others killed in a car accident. There wasn’t a dry eye at tonight’s vigil at Jimtown High School. The families of the victims thanked the community for their support. Jackie’s husband Dean talked...
Friends and co-workers remember Edith Schmucker after deadly crash
Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a crash on S.R. 19 in Elkhart County on Wednesday. The same crash that killed Congresswoman Walorski, along with two staff members. Friends and co-workers are sharing their memories of Schmucker. WSBT 22 visited Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa where Schmucker worked. After...
South Bend leaders, others offer response to Senate Bill 1
Indiana is the first state to pass restrictions on abortion following the overturn of Roe v Wade. Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill One Friday night. South Bend Mayor James Mueller responded Saturday afternoon saying:. “I am outraged by the extremism of our state legislators and their betrayal of Hoosier...
South Bend community leaders ask for mental health crisis bill
Community leaders are asking for immediate action from the South Bend Mayors office. "The Mental Health Crisis Response Resolution" is a bill they're asking to put into law to help in mental health crisis scenarios. Members of South Bend's Black Lives Matter have gained hundreds of signatures in support of...
100th day celebration with bounce houses and a magician
Come celebrate a 100th-day celebration for a local State Farm agency in Niles. There will be four bounce houses, face painting, a magician, cornhole and food. This all is happening Saturday, August 6 from 12-4 p.m. at Niles Riverfront Park. This is a free, fun family event. You can go...
South Bend Museum of Art's Carnival for All Ages
It's a free art carnival at the South Bend Museum of Art, 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, happening today from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There's something for all ages like carnival games, a scavenger hunt around the museum, a coloring contest and helping paint a mural to be on display in the museum.
Romison Saint-Louis Prepares For First Season As Elkhart Head Football Coach
When Josh Shattuck announced he was moving on from being Elkhart's head football coach back in March, it was perfect timing for the then head coach of Peru football. Romison Saint-Louis is no stranger to the Elkhart football scene. He had previously been considered, but rejected for the head coaching...
Freeman: Irish Should Expect Intense Practices
It's the beginning of not only of a new season at Notre Dame, but a new era as well. The first practice of the season for the Fighting Irish, also marks the start of Marcus Freeman's first season under the Golden Dome. And day one was marked by pace, intensity...
SB Clay Colonials ramping up to get in the win column
CLAY TOWNSHIP — The South Bend Clay Colonials have a 1-18 record over the last two seasons under head coach Darius Mitchell. Now, Clay is ramping up their efforts to get in the win column. With a group of returning players on both sides of the ball, The Colonials...
Freeman adjusting to role of head coach
NOTRE DAME — For the first time in twelve years, there's a new face of the Fighting Irish football program and a new leader setting the tone. Marcus Freeman is certainly omnipresent as he walks around Notre Dame's first practice. He has a rapport with his players, something we...
'It's a culmination of work,' as Buchner and Pyne vie for starting QB job
NOTRE DAME — Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne ante up for fall camp. The two are splitting first-team reps through the first week, as evaluations from the spring continue for the starting job. "I don't think it's an 'ah-ha' moment. It's a culmination of work," Tommy Rees, Offensive Coordinator...
