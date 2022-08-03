ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

2 dead after plane crashes in Michigan, police say

By LEXIE PETROVIC
22 WSBT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wsbt.com

Comments / 0

 

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

More
 

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

More
Related
22 WSBT

Just "plane" awesome, La Porte Municipal Airport Air Fair

La Porte Municipal Airport's Air Fair 2022 is your one-stop shop for aviation. It's a two-day event happening Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. Featuring historic planes, discovery flights, static displays, flight schools, food trucks, cars, live radio, crafts and more, there's...
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart County crash victims honored at vigil

Rejoicing in song, prayer and remembering the lives of State Representative Jackie Walorski and three others killed in a car accident. There wasn’t a dry eye at tonight’s vigil at Jimtown High School. The families of the victims thanked the community for their support. Jackie’s husband Dean talked...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Friends and co-workers remember Edith Schmucker after deadly crash

Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a crash on S.R. 19 in Elkhart County on Wednesday. The same crash that killed Congresswoman Walorski, along with two staff members. Friends and co-workers are sharing their memories of Schmucker. WSBT 22 visited Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa where Schmucker worked. After...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend leaders, others offer response to Senate Bill 1

Indiana is the first state to pass restrictions on abortion following the overturn of Roe v Wade. Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill One Friday night. South Bend Mayor James Mueller responded Saturday afternoon saying:. “I am outraged by the extremism of our state legislators and their betrayal of Hoosier...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Bloomingdale, MI
South Haven, MI
Accidents
City
South Haven, MI
South Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
22 WSBT

South Bend community leaders ask for mental health crisis bill

Community leaders are asking for immediate action from the South Bend Mayors office. "The Mental Health Crisis Response Resolution" is a bill they're asking to put into law to help in mental health crisis scenarios. Members of South Bend's Black Lives Matter have gained hundreds of signatures in support of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

100th day celebration with bounce houses and a magician

Come celebrate a 100th-day celebration for a local State Farm agency in Niles. There will be four bounce houses, face painting, a magician, cornhole and food. This all is happening Saturday, August 6 from 12-4 p.m. at Niles Riverfront Park. This is a free, fun family event. You can go...
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

South Bend Museum of Art's Carnival for All Ages

It's a free art carnival at the South Bend Museum of Art, 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, happening today from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There's something for all ages like carnival games, a scavenger hunt around the museum, a coloring contest and helping paint a mural to be on display in the museum.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
22 WSBT

Freeman: Irish Should Expect Intense Practices

It's the beginning of not only of a new season at Notre Dame, but a new era as well. The first practice of the season for the Fighting Irish, also marks the start of Marcus Freeman's first season under the Golden Dome. And day one was marked by pace, intensity...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

SB Clay Colonials ramping up to get in the win column

CLAY TOWNSHIP — The South Bend Clay Colonials have a 1-18 record over the last two seasons under head coach Darius Mitchell. Now, Clay is ramping up their efforts to get in the win column. With a group of returning players on both sides of the ball, The Colonials...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Freeman adjusting to role of head coach

NOTRE DAME — For the first time in twelve years, there's a new face of the Fighting Irish football program and a new leader setting the tone. Marcus Freeman is certainly omnipresent as he walks around Notre Dame's first practice. He has a rapport with his players, something we...
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy