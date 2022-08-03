Ashe County Republican Women accepted into National Federation for Republican Women

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Women’s group was officially sworn in as a member of the National Federation for Republican Women on July 28 as part of their monthly meeting at The Tavern in West Jefferson.

The North Carolina chapter now has more than 50 groups that are official members of the organization that began in the state in 1953. The first 14 clubs founded on April 11, 1953 were from Alexander County, Buncombe County, Burke County, Caldwell County, Catawba County, Forsyth County, Henderson County, Jackson County, Madison County, Mecklenburg County, Polk County, Sampson County, Transylvania County and Wake County.

Since then, the club has grown to include counties and cities from all corners of the state broken down into five different regions.

The mission of the North Carolina Federation of Republican Women is to “positively impact our state and nation, while strengthening our Republican Party through recruiting, educating, training, supporting, and electing Republicans.”