ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Ashe County Republican Women accepted into National Federation for Republican Women

By By Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpDeZ_0h3aYhRT00

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Women’s group was officially sworn in as a member of the National Federation for Republican Women on July 28 as part of their monthly meeting at The Tavern in West Jefferson.

The North Carolina chapter now has more than 50 groups that are official members of the organization that began in the state in 1953. The first 14 clubs founded on April 11, 1953 were from Alexander County, Buncombe County, Burke County, Caldwell County, Catawba County, Forsyth County, Henderson County, Jackson County, Madison County, Mecklenburg County, Polk County, Sampson County, Transylvania County and Wake County.

Since then, the club has grown to include counties and cities from all corners of the state broken down into five different regions.

The mission of the North Carolina Federation of Republican Women is to “positively impact our state and nation, while strengthening our Republican Party through recruiting, educating, training, supporting, and electing Republicans.”

Comments / 0

Related
jocoreport.com

Eye Doctor Seeks Rehearing Of Case Challenging N.C. Certificate Of Need

A New Bern eye surgeon is asking the N.C. Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision rejecting his challenge of state certificate-of-need requirements. A petition filed Monday asks for a rehearing of Dr. Jay Singleton’s case. A unanimous three-judge Appeals Court panel dismissed Singleton’s lawsuit on June 21.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
West Jefferson, NC
Government
Ashe County, NC
Government
County
Ashe County, NC
City
West Jefferson, NC
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Tomahawk

Election Report: Big night for Potter, Tester

Reporting live from the offices of the Johnson County Election Commission, the results are in for the August 4 primary and county elections. First up, is the race everyone has been watching. Larry Potter has defeated Tate Davis, Eric Garland, Mark Gladden, and Scott Mast to replace outgoing county, Mayor Mike Taylor.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Tavern#Politics Local
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared

RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
POLITICS
wfdd.org

ACLU: NC's rejection of LGBTQ-themed vanity license plates raises 'constitutional concerns'

A civil rights group says North Carolina’s refusal to allow vanity license plates with LGBTQ themes raises “constitutional concerns.”. In a statement, Kristi Graunke, legal director for ACLU of North Carolina, says the state’s rejection of vanity license plates with terms like GAY, LESBIAN, and GAYPRIDE “amounts to discrimination and suppression of speech, and raises serious constitutional concerns."
POLITICS
mynews13.com

N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Richmond Observer

N.C. education leaders defend plan to revamp teacher licensure

RALEIGH — Top education leaders in North Carolina defended a new framework for teacher licensure during a meeting of the State Board of Education on Aug. 4. State education board Chairman Eric Davis and Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt say that rising teacher shortages and falling enrollments in teaching colleges show that reforms are needed to feed the pipeline of qualified teachers.
EDUCATION
Mount Airy News

Families need emergency to create emergency plans, kits

North Carolina Emergency Management says the basic items of an emergency preparedness kit would include items like a first aid kit, cell phone charger, flashlight with full batteries, can opener, toiletries, extra keys, and cash. Find more info at: NCReady.gov. In this aerial image, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky.,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open

Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
wjhl.com

Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’

(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
carolinajournal.com

Common Cause sues to allow unaffiliated voters to serve on N.C. elections board

Common Cause and four individuals are suing in federal court to throw out a state law that blocks unaffiliated voters from serving on the N.C. State Board of Elections. Unaffiliated voters outnumber Democrats and Republicans in N.C. registration. Left-of-center activist group Common Cause has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a...
ELECTIONS
Carolina Public Press

NC Connection: What we know so far

Executive Director’s note: This week, we’re taking you behind the scenes of a special Carolina Public Press project, NC Connection: Closing the News Gap. We’ve launched an expansive, data-driven research project to determine what the news gaps are in rural communities where high-speed internet is currently expensive, inaccessible or simply not available. Plus, we want […]
POLITICS
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
234
Followers
787
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy