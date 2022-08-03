Read on lowerbuckstimes.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Mother Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Beating Daughter
WEST CHESER, PA — After pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft this week sentenced 33-year-old Julianne Lewis of West Chester to 28-56 years in prison, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant was charged along with her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, with the brutal beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter in 2020. Moscharis died in Chester County Prison in 2021 awaiting trial. The victim spent several months recovering at Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
State gets temporary stay in paying out millions to Atlantic County
The state will have at least three more weeks before it has to pay the more than $2.3 million it allegedly owes Atlantic County.. Superior Court Judge Michael Blee handed the county a multimillion-dollar win last week, giving the state five days to pay $2,362,500 it owes as part of the Casino PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes. That deadline is today.
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at The Mann Center injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t...
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
NBC Philadelphia
Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park
Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
Bucks County Mother Organizes a Pop-Up Consignment Shop at Oxford Valley Mall
The pop-up consignment shop is being held for four days at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. A Bucks County mother has organized a four-day pop-up consignment store at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. Tom Kretschmer wrote about the pop-up for 6ABC Action News.
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Dunkin Donuts Knife-Point Robber
PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you have any information on the individual in this video, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department. Authorities state that on August 4, 2022, at 5:30 am, an unknown black male entered the Dunkin Donuts at 1509 Chestnut St, pulled out a knife, went behind the counter and demanded money. After the employee gave him approximately $700, the suspect fled the store. This male may be the same individual who robbed the same Dunkin Donuts at knifepoint on June 14, 2022. The still photos show the similarity in both incidents.
Suspect in America’s Largest Ever GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to Prison in New Jersey
MOUNT HOLLY, NY – One of the perpetrators behind the country’s largest ever GoFundMe scam...
Camden, NJ man receives prison sentence for selling oxycodone pills across Southern New Jersey
A drug dealer from Camden is on his way to prison after being sentenced for distributing and selling oxycodone pills across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said that among the pills that 49-year-old Erick Bell of Camden was selling included high 60 and 80 milligram doses. Bell, who...
Multiple people sickened during hazmat situation at Reading, Pennsylvania YMCA
Officials said a mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool created a gas that caused various reactions
WFMZ-TV Online
Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport
TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
thesunpapers.com
Berlin police department to hold K-9 fundraiser and car show
Berlin police will host a fundraiser and car show to benefit the department’s K-9 Unit on Aug. 16 at the Berlin Farmers Market. The money raised will help pay for vet bills, food, equipment, toys and any K9 needs for Radko and Clyde. It will also help their handler, Officer Steve Palma, if the animals need additional assistance.
Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton
Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
