Bristol, PA

WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
MyChesCo

Mother Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Beating Daughter

WEST CHESER, PA — After pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft this week sentenced 33-year-old Julianne Lewis of West Chester to 28-56 years in prison, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant was charged along with her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, with the brutal beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter in 2020. Moscharis died in Chester County Prison in 2021 awaiting trial. The victim spent several months recovering at Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at The Mann Center injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Dunkin Donuts Knife-Point Robber

PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you have any information on the individual in this video, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department. Authorities state that on August 4, 2022, at 5:30 am, an unknown black male entered the Dunkin Donuts at 1509 Chestnut St, pulled out a knife, went behind the counter and demanded money. After the employee gave him approximately $700, the suspect fled the store. This male may be the same individual who robbed the same Dunkin Donuts at knifepoint on June 14, 2022. The still photos show the similarity in both incidents.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport

TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thesunpapers.com

Berlin police department to hold K-9 fundraiser and car show

Berlin police will host a fundraiser and car show to benefit the department’s K-9 Unit on Aug. 16 at the Berlin Farmers Market. The money raised will help pay for vet bills, food, equipment, toys and any K9 needs for Radko and Clyde. It will also help their handler, Officer Steve Palma, if the animals need additional assistance.
BERLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton

Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
TRENTON, NJ
