SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has used the popular anime franchise Pokémon to help spread awareness about being prepared for possible hurricanes during hurricane season. Officials tweeted a remix of the show's theme song to help South Carolinians prepare for the period that...
ENVIRONMENT
Florida district goes outside US to alleviate teacher shortage

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Schools across America are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District in southern Florida is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and we...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Charges amended for Utah woman charged in death of Imperial woman

IMPERIAL, Neb. — Charges have been amended for a Utah woman initially charged with murder in the death of an Imperial woman. According to Chase County District Court records, on Thursday, Keonna Carter, 25, of Taylorsville, Utah, has had her charges reduced to first-degree assault and one count of kidnapping. She was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping.
IMPERIAL, NE

