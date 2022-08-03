Torrington Man Charged After Search Warrant Uncovers Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Police Say

A Connecticut man is facing charges after authorities reported he was found in possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut man is facing charges after authorities reported he was found in possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

Police executed a search warrant in Litchfield County at a residence on Holley Place in Torrington at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and arrested 34-year-old Bryan Gladding after detectives saw him engage in a narcotics transaction, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Gladding was found in possession of:

32 grams of crack cocaine packaged for distribution

12 wax folds containing Fentanyl

A digital scale

A loaded .45 caliber pistol

A search of the home also resulted in the discovery of $1,000 cash, along with digital scales and narcotics cutting agents and packaging materials, State Police reported.

One of the occupants of the residence at the time, identified as 31-year-old Catherine Brennan, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant by the Bristol Police Department for interfering with police, and Bristol officers responded to serve the warrant, police said.

State Police said Gladding was charged with:

Criminal possession firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal transfer/purchase firearm

Sale of narcotic substance (fentanyl)

Possession with intent to sell narcotics (fentanyl)

Possession with intent to sell narcotics (crack cocaine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was unable to post a $100,000 cash/surety bond and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, authorities said.

