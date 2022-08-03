Read on www.whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Donna Mae McKenzie
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Donna Mae McKenzie, age 94; she met her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Donna was born on June 16, 1928, to Vern and Edith Tucker in Ashley, Illinois. A devoted Christian, she served as a pianist for many years at the United Methodist and Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Sidney. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched. Her love of gardening, bird watching and playing the piano was her favorite past times.
BCT schedules musical production, ‘Once on This Island’
Batesville Community Theatre (BCT) has scheduled its second show for the organization’s new performing arts center in Town Plaza Shopping Center. “After a sell-out crowd for our first show, ‘Star Spangled Girl,’ we are thrilled to be able to welcome our supporters to another fabulous show, ‘Once on this Island,’” said Whitney Coleman Massey who directed “Star Spangled Girl.”
Gary B. looks at recent sheriff’s department reports: public intox, fleeing, and a full moon
White River Now’s Gary Bridgman takes a look at recent incident reports from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department. An Independence County man was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with felony fleeing after authorities say he allegedly drove at a high rate of speed and with no regard to others on the roadway at least three times.
New Highway 367 White River bridge at Newport opens
After numerous delays, a highway construction project at Newport is now complete, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). The new Highway 367 bridge over the White River at Newport opened to traffic on Friday morning. The bridge replaces the town’s old steel truss “Blue Bridge,” which has been...
