Manitowoc, WI

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Cops & Bobbers to be Featured At Manitowoc Fish & Game Meeting

The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game has scheduled its next meeting for Wednesday, August 10th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in Lincoln Park Cabin #1. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Travis Aleff is the scheduled speaker for the August meeting and his topic will be the Cops & Bobbers program.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– Two area farmer’s markets sold peas that have infected people with Salmonella. Click here to learn more. – The Capitol Civic Center Board of Directors has named their first ever female president. Click here to see who now holds the position. – The 2022 iteration of EAA AirVenture...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
HFM & Richardson Community Hospice Enter Agreement

Holy Family Memorial and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice have ironed out a preferred provider agreement for hospice services. Steve Little, President of HFM-part of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, tells Seehafer News the goal is to increase the level of service and the quality of hospice care in Manitowoc County and surrounding counties.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Three injured in Plymouth crash

Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash

An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool

An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
APPLETON, WI
Legion State Champs Eliminated At Great Lakes Regional

A hugely successful summer baseball season has come to an end in Michigan for the Manitowoc American Legion varsity team. Legion Post-88 dropped a pair of very competitive games Thursday (August 4th) at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, Michigan. The Wisconsin Triple A champs were edged by Illinois...
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc County Mariners Open Playoffs Today

In Semi-Pro Football this weekend, the Manitowoc County Mariners open playoff action this afternoon (August 6th) at Ron Rubick Municipal Field in the Northern Lights Football League. The 3rd seeded Mariners come into the action with an 8-and-2 record and their first round opponent, the Wisconsin Ravens are 6-4. Kickoff...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Bandits Look To Advance To Shoreland Finals Tonight

In local Amateur Baseball tonight, the Manitowoc Bandits can close out their Shoreland League semifinal playoff series against Denmark with a win. The Bandits play host to the Devilsbears in a 7:30 first pitch at Municipal Field. Manitowoc took game-1 of the best of three series 8-to-6 at Denmark Wednesday...
MANITOWOC, WI

