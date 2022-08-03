BPRD’s KIDS Inc. plans Hiring Week, aims to hire 30+ after-school child care staff

Read on ktvz.com
Three generations of family win blue ribbons at Deschutes County Fair
Three generations of family win blue ribbons at Deschutes County Fair

The Martin family has been participating in county fairs for more than a decade, and at this year's Deschutes County Fair, a mother, daughter and granddaughter all took home blue ribbons.
Big, new firefighting bucket being tested in Bend
New wildfire-fighting equipment is being tested in Bend. Kawak Aviation is developing a new high-tech helicopter bucket. Their Cascade bucket will be the largest firefighting bucket built in North America, holding more than 2,000 gallons of water.
Pet Pals: Hope for a lifelong home
Hope is a young kitty full of love! She was up for adoption at First Friday in downtown Bend, but even if she was fortunately adopted, there are plenty other kitties needing a new home, waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
Furry Friends: We’re introducing you to Betty!
Betty is a high energy 5-year-old Yorkie who loves to be the Queen of the house. She is active and social with both kids and strangers, but needs to be the only pet. She would love for you to meet her at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond.
Going strong 75 years, Redmond’s Buckaroo Breakfast returns in traditional hearty fashion at fairgrounds
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a two-year absence, Redmond residents lined up early Sunday morning, starting at 6 a.m. for a hearty Buckaroo Breakfast to kick off the fifth and final day of the 102nd annual Deschutes County Fair. The four-hour event took place just north of the county fair's...
Oktoberfest returns to downtown Bend, teams up with First Interstate Fall FEst
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oktoberfest is back! The Downtown Bend Business Association is joining forces with Lay It Out Events to provide a larger, family-friendly event!. This year, the First Interstate Fall Fest will be in Downtown Bend from Friday, September 30th until Sunday, October 2nd. Oktoberfest day will be part of Fall Fest’s events on Saturday, October 1st, at participating downtown businesses.
Last day of Flashback Cruz classic car show brings out hundreds of car lovers
Saturday was the third and final day of Bend's big classic car show, the Flashback Cruz. Hundreds came out to soak in the sun and check out a variety of cars, as the event moved this year to the Christian Life Center. The Classic Chevy Club started the first car...
