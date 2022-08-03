Read on www.newscentermaine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Father ‘beyond devastated' after wife, sons found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities said Friday that no arrests have been made after a mother and her two young sons were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home earlier this week, NBC 10 News reports. Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said they have been in contact with...
Trial to start soon for Mainer reportedly involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PORTLAND, Maine — The trial of a Maine man accused of being involved in the Capitol riot in 2020 is expected to begin soon. Kyle Fitzsimons, 38, of Lebanon was the first Maine resident to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fitzsimons' case will be heard...
Police seek man wanted for abduction, recently seen in Maine
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an abduction who was recently seen in Maine, authorities say. The Brentwood Police Department in New Hampshire wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that Peter M. Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction. The...
Two seriously injured in Standish crash
PORTLAND, Maine — Two have been seriously injured in a head-on collision in Standish near the intersection of Ossipee Trail West on Route 113 at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a dump truck and a 2004 Volvo operated by Rebecca McVety, 32, of Standish, according to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truck driver's blood showed heroin-related substance after deadly NH motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published June 23, 2019. A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver's blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday.
Major damage reported in New Hampshire as severe storms move through
HOLLIS, N.H. — A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, causing extensive damage across town, NBC 10 Boston reports. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning, and hail, and numerous wires and trees are down. The Hollis Fire Department said...
Berwick issues drinking water advisory
BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick is reporting elevated levels of manganese in local tap water, advising against children drinking the water for more than 10 days out of the year. The town says the Berwick Water Department has been experiencing difficulty over the last two weeks with...
In Maine visit, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'we simply don't know' if U.S. is headed for recession
SACO, Maine — Met with cheers from dozens of employees, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he looks forward to his company expanding into Maine despite economic uncertainty. Dimon, one of the most influential financial executives in the country, was on a tour across New England to meet with...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0