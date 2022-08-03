Augustana picked 1st, USF 4th in Northern Sun Preseason Football Poll

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (NSIC) – Augustana University was selected by the league coaches as the overall and south division preseason favorite in the NSIC for 2022.

The Vikings received five first place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) and amassed 153 points, 8 points ahead of Bemidji State (145), which was the unanimous choice in the north division.

Minnesota Duluth was third with 142 points while Minnesota State and Sioux Falls were tied for fourth at 136 points. The Mavericks garnered three first place votes and the Cougars two.

Courtesy: NSIC

NSIC football will consist of 14 teams divided into two divisions (north/south). Each team will play 11 conference games that will count towards the NSIC Overall Championship as well as six divisional games that will count towards the NSIC North/South Division Championships.

In all, three league champions will be awarded (Overall Champion, North Division Champion, South Division Champion). Ties will not be broken for overall or division champions. The first four weeks will be cross divisional contests, with the final cross divisional contest taking place randomly during the remainder of the season.

The preseason players of the year were U-Mary’s Danny Kittner, Dultuh’s Brad Dati and USF’s Thuro Reisdorfer.

