ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

1 shot outside of Lumberton

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvysr_0h3aVimv00

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road.

Further information was not immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 11

Related
cbs17

Fayetteville police arrest man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man who officers say is wanted for murder in the state of Pennsylvania. Saturday at about 2:34 a.m., police say they arrested Dehmier Harmon without incident. He had an active arrest warrant through the City of Chester Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County escapee back in custody

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who escaped confinement in Robeson County Friday evening is back in custody after he surrendered without incident about five hours later, authorities said. Wayne Zachary Holshouser, 37, was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m. Friday from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, but surrendered […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina authorities capture Robeson CRV escapee

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton Friday night, was caught on foot around five hours later by Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Wayne Zachary Holshouser surrendered without incident […]
LUMBERTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lumberton, NC
Robeson County, NC
Sports
County
Robeson County, NC
Lumberton, NC
Sports
Lumberton, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

1 dead in I-95 motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a deadly motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

29 arrested in 3 days with ‘get out of jail free’ card initiative: Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the results of an initiative encouraging people to turn themselves in. Through the department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative, anyone with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes was asked turn themselves in voluntarily Wednesday through Friday. In return, police released them on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date, according to the initiative.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Robeson County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Up and Coming Weekly

1 killed, another injured in shooting outside Fayetteville motel

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a motel on Cedar Creek Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The shooting was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge motel at 2076 Cedar Creek Road, according to a police news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Teen busted in Hoke County after deputies spot with 100 grams of weed in baggies, officials say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager busted in Hoke County with more than 100 grams of marijuana is facing drug charges, authorities say. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says Yair Flores-Jimenez, 18, of Parkton was arrested early Friday and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Ex-Scotland High School athlete has amputation surgery following boating crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Laurinburg native and incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, according to his mother. Byrd, who attended Scotland County High School, has now undergone nine surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Full Interview: Fayetteville man speaks to WRAL about retrieving his sisters' remains from Philadelphia after legal battle

Full Interview: Fayetteville man speaks to WRAL about retrieving his sisters' remains from Philadelphia after legal battle. Lionell Dotson spoke with WRAL News about the legal battle and frusterations he's had with the city of Fayetteville while trying to retrieve the remains of his sisters, who were killed in a 1985 police bombing.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy