Read on www.fool.com
Related
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Motley Fool
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Sinking Today
Canopy's latest financial results aren't sitting well with shareholders.
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like
Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Motley Fool
Roku Stock Crash: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Roku’s slowing revenue growth and expanding losses are concerning investors. The pullback in advertising budgets induced by the slowdown in the economy is hurting Roku. Volatility in share prices can be tough to handle, but Roku’s business fundamentals still look solid. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash
Consumers turn to these two retailers in recessions to save money.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $10,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The biotech benefited greatly from its COVID-19 treatment last year. High gross margins put Regeneron in an excellent position to build on its profits. The stock has been a stable investment this year, and its valuation remains modest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Alphabet Shows Once Again Why It Is the Best FAANG Stock to Own
Investing for the future didn't prevent another solid earnings report.
ValueWalk
Beleaguered Cannabis Firm Tilray (TLRY) Finally Gains Momentum
Tilray (TLRY) stock jumps on strong earnings and an expanded addressable market. Following a torrential implosion of market value since February last year, cannabis firm Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY, TSE:TLRY) finally gave its stakeholders a reason to smile. Management reported encouraging developments for its fiscal year 2022, including double-digit revenue growth and expectations to be cash flow positive in FY 2023. Further, Switzerland legalizing medical marijuana theoretically expands the total addressable market for cannabis companies. Tilray in particular specializes in exploring the therapeutic potential of the plant.
Comments / 0