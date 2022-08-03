ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen

Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030

Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Motley Fool

Roku Stock Crash: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Roku’s slowing revenue growth and expanding losses are concerning investors. The pullback in advertising budgets induced by the slowdown in the economy is hurting Roku. Volatility in share prices can be tough to handle, but Roku’s business fundamentals still look solid. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
ValueWalk

Beleaguered Cannabis Firm Tilray (TLRY) Finally Gains Momentum

Tilray (TLRY) stock jumps on strong earnings and an expanded addressable market. Following a torrential implosion of market value since February last year, cannabis firm Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY, TSE:TLRY) finally gave its stakeholders a reason to smile. Management reported encouraging developments for its fiscal year 2022, including double-digit revenue growth and expectations to be cash flow positive in FY 2023. Further, Switzerland legalizing medical marijuana theoretically expands the total addressable market for cannabis companies. Tilray in particular specializes in exploring the therapeutic potential of the plant.
