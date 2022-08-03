ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship

PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
Rules Guy: Is it legal to carry 13 right-handed clubs and 1 lefty club?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Is it OK to carry 13 right-handed clubs and one left-handed club? This would work for me rather than flipping over a club to get out of tough situations. – Paul Dziengelewski, Westfield, Mass.
"Don't destroy what made you": PGA Tour veteran on LIV Golf lawsuit

PGA Tour veteran Rocco Mediate believes the players who are attempting to repeal their PGA Tour suspensions shouldn't be allowed back after choosing the LIV Golf tour. Speaking on the Starter with Taylor Zarzour show on SiriusXM radio, Mediate questioned if anyone would have heard of LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman had it not been for the PGA Tour.
Tour pro just lost his PGA Tour card in the most BRUTAL way possible

The final event of the PGA Tour season always provides drama. Securing a spot in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings can be career changing. If you manage to stay in the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship, you not only lock up your card for next season, but you guarantee a spot in the first playoff event—and the FedEx Cup bonus money that comes with it.
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story

Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead

It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.

If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham

Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever

The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
LIV Golf lawsuit reveals Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman WhatsApp chat

A WhatsApp message conversation between Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman has been revealed as part of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour. As explained by Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier, the text conversation was exhibit 6 in the legal document which opposes the suspensions given to players for joining the LIV Golf tour.
Srixon rolls out fourth generation Ultisoft golf ball

Srixon has announced the fourth generation UltiSoft golf ball, the lowest compression golf ball in its lineup for 2022, and they are available at £28 per dozen. The UltiSoft lives up to its namesake as the ultimate golf ball for softness and feel. The foundation of the all-new UltiSoft...
