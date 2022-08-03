ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

Supply chain issues cause delay to West Orange-Stark stadium upgrades, district says

By Van Wade
Orange Leader
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.orangeleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

FivePoint Credit Union celebrates promotion of Nederland’s Carrie Strong

FivePoint Credit Union President/CEO Erik M. Shaw announced that Carrie Strong has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of Human Resources. Strong has been employed with FivePoint for the past 15 years. She began her career with the credit union as a teller in 2007. Since joining the Human Resource...
NEDERLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
West Orange, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
West Orange, TX
Sports
City
West Orange, TX
Local
Texas Sports
West Orange, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Port Arthur News

DR. MARK PORTERIE: Port Arthur ISD ready for school year, safety remains at forefront

The TITANS Are Back! Last Tuesday, PAISD welcomed our employees back to work for the new school year by hosting our first in-person convocation since the pandemic hit. The district suspended in-person convocation after the onset of COVID-19. The last one took place in August of 2019. Seeing employees from every school and department in their respective shirts created a wonderful and exciting experience to kick off the 2022-23 school year.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Changes in EMS procedures in Jasper cause problems for patients in Newton

Can other ambulances operate within the City of Jasper following the deal that was struck with Allegiance EMS? It depends on who you talk to. Ross Hines of Shady Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newton said the problem surfaced on Thursday morning when the staff of his facility attempted to have a patient transported to a medical facility in Jasper. Hines said he was told by workers with Acadian EMS that they could no longer transport patients to Jasper because they had received a letter from the City of Jasper stating that Acadian could no longer operate within the city limits of Jasper. Hines said the situation was further complicated when Allegiance EMS; now the City of Jasper’s only EMS provider said it was bound by a contract to serve the City of Jasper and the north part of Jasper County and could not provide a unit.
JASPER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Harris
Orange Leader

OFISD has senior citizens passes available to all home events, see details

Shaun McAlpin, Orangefield ISD Superintendent, announces that residents of Orangefield ISD and who are 60 years of age or older qualify for a Senior. The Orangefield ISD School Board approved these passes in 1993. The pass entitles senior citizens free admission to home activities and events sponsored by the Orangefield...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

HARDIN COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred today, August 6, 2022, on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
SILSBEE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Event Center
MySanAntonio

Parts of Southeast Texas could see an inch of rain this weekend

Southeast Texas is expected to see some rain this weekend, but not enough to get the area out of its drought. Lake Charles National Weather Service Meterologist Marti Calhoun said the area has a 70 to 80% chance of rain on Friday, a 50 to 70% chance Saturday and a 60% chance Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Leading Orange lumber executive was world famous dog breeder

From the mid-1950s until the early 1970s, one of the last remaining mansions on Green Avenue in Orange was a popular Mexican restaurant. In front of the restaurant, where there had once been hitching posts for horses and buggies, was a post topped with a large Mexican sombrero with the “Little Mexico” logo emblazoned in neon. Most of the residents of Orange knew the restaurant had once been the home of Frederick Farwell.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE: Children enjoyed Junior Deputy Day in Port Arthur

Constable Christopher Bates, in partnership with Linda’s Lighthouse, led plenty of fun on Thursday at the 5th Annual Junior Deputy Day at the West Side Development Center. The Port Arthur Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and PAPD were on scene to get children familiar with first responders. They enjoyed running...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

'Campus Crime Stoppers' program launches in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of Southeast Texas students will head back to the classrooms soon with a program designed to provide them an extra piece of protection. The ‘Campus Crime Stoppers’ program has now expanded into more schools in the region. It’ll aim at keeping the students and faculty safe by giving everyone an anonymous way of tipping off authorities.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
12NewsNow

'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy