Supply chain issues cause delay to West Orange-Stark stadium upgrades, district says

Port Arthur News
FivePoint Credit Union celebrates promotion of Nederland’s Carrie Strong
FivePoint Credit Union President/CEO Erik M. Shaw announced that Carrie Strong has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of Human Resources. Strong has been employed with FivePoint for the past 15 years. She began her career with the credit union as a teller in 2007. Since joining the Human Resource...
portarthurtx.gov
PAHD Reports Positive COVID Cases for Port Arthur and Mid County- August 5, 2022
The Port Arthur Health Department is reporting the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in Port Arthur and Mid County. Please note that COVID Vaccinations are available daily for infants through adult at the TAMS Building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive, Port Arthur, from 8:30 AM until 4:30 PM.. COVID...
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — Fast Freddy’s closes in Nederland; check out details of what’s coming next
A popular Nederland dining location will soon have a different look. For many years, Fast Freddy’s was located at 3113 Nederland Avenue. After the owners decided to sell the building, local businessman Joe Aref acted quickly to buy it in June, shortly after Fast Freddy’s permanently closed. Aref...
Beaumont City Council may appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager next week
BEAUMONT, Texas — An agenda item for an upcoming Beaumont City Council meeting lists the consideration of appointing a new city manager. The meeting will take place Tuesday, August 9. Kenneth Williams is listed as a consideration by the Beaumont City Council from an initial field of more than...
Port Arthur News
DR. MARK PORTERIE: Port Arthur ISD ready for school year, safety remains at forefront
The TITANS Are Back! Last Tuesday, PAISD welcomed our employees back to work for the new school year by hosting our first in-person convocation since the pandemic hit. The district suspended in-person convocation after the onset of COVID-19. The last one took place in August of 2019. Seeing employees from every school and department in their respective shirts created a wonderful and exciting experience to kick off the 2022-23 school year.
kjas.com
Changes in EMS procedures in Jasper cause problems for patients in Newton
Can other ambulances operate within the City of Jasper following the deal that was struck with Allegiance EMS? It depends on who you talk to. Ross Hines of Shady Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newton said the problem surfaced on Thursday morning when the staff of his facility attempted to have a patient transported to a medical facility in Jasper. Hines said he was told by workers with Acadian EMS that they could no longer transport patients to Jasper because they had received a letter from the City of Jasper stating that Acadian could no longer operate within the city limits of Jasper. Hines said the situation was further complicated when Allegiance EMS; now the City of Jasper’s only EMS provider said it was bound by a contract to serve the City of Jasper and the north part of Jasper County and could not provide a unit.
Orange Leader
DPS: 1 killed in three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on U.S highway 96
HARDIN COUNTY — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek in Hardin County. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
kjas.com
Firemen respond to the offices at the Jasper Newton County Health District
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the offices of the Jasper-Newton County Public Health District at 139 West Lamar Street in Downtown Jasper, shortly before 5:00 on Thursday afternoon, when smell of smoke was reported throughout the building. The firefighters arrived and found that all of...
Port Arthur News
PHOTOS — Community leaders honored at Leading Ladies Luncheon in Port Arthur
While there were plenty of men in attendance, Friday was all about women at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center during the Diamond Conference Leading Ladies Honorees Luncheon. The annual event presented by Christian Faith Women of Virtue Inc., led by the Rev. Charlotte Moses, paid tribute...
Orange Leader
OFISD has senior citizens passes available to all home events, see details
Shaun McAlpin, Orangefield ISD Superintendent, announces that residents of Orangefield ISD and who are 60 years of age or older qualify for a Senior. The Orangefield ISD School Board approved these passes in 1993. The pass entitles senior citizens free admission to home activities and events sponsored by the Orangefield...
fox4beaumont.com
Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
HARDIN COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred today, August 6, 2022, on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
Have You Ever Noticed What’s Under The Awning At Walk-On’s In Lake Charles?
The other day a bunch of us from the radio station went to Walk-On's in Lake Charles for some lunch. Walk-ons are one of our favorite places to not only eat but to have some drinks and meet to blow off some steam. The food and atmosphere are second to...
MySanAntonio
Parts of Southeast Texas could see an inch of rain this weekend
Southeast Texas is expected to see some rain this weekend, but not enough to get the area out of its drought. Lake Charles National Weather Service Meterologist Marti Calhoun said the area has a 70 to 80% chance of rain on Friday, a 50 to 70% chance Saturday and a 60% chance Sunday.
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Leading Orange lumber executive was world famous dog breeder
From the mid-1950s until the early 1970s, one of the last remaining mansions on Green Avenue in Orange was a popular Mexican restaurant. In front of the restaurant, where there had once been hitching posts for horses and buggies, was a post topped with a large Mexican sombrero with the “Little Mexico” logo emblazoned in neon. Most of the residents of Orange knew the restaurant had once been the home of Frederick Farwell.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE: Children enjoyed Junior Deputy Day in Port Arthur
Constable Christopher Bates, in partnership with Linda’s Lighthouse, led plenty of fun on Thursday at the 5th Annual Junior Deputy Day at the West Side Development Center. The Port Arthur Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and PAPD were on scene to get children familiar with first responders. They enjoyed running...
'Campus Crime Stoppers' program launches in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of Southeast Texas students will head back to the classrooms soon with a program designed to provide them an extra piece of protection. The ‘Campus Crime Stoppers’ program has now expanded into more schools in the region. It’ll aim at keeping the students and faculty safe by giving everyone an anonymous way of tipping off authorities.
'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
Orange Leader
Historical Society welcomes public to discussion about several local churches
The Orange County Historical Society will have its third quarterly program on at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) in the educational building of 9th & Elm Church of Christ. The educational building is located just south of Elm Ave, between 9th & 10th streets. Sherrill Porterfield, a retired airline stewardess,...
Orange Leader
Volleyball season gets ‘real’ this week, see full schedules
The ladies, as usual, are on a fast track ahead of the guys on the gridiron, as the 2022 high school volleyball season gets cranked up as non-district plays starts Monday and Tuesday, before schools even start across the area. Teams got in quick scrimmages at the end of last...
Orange Leader
BRIGHT FUTURES — West Orange-Stark’s Josh Sterling pumps up classroom success with prayer
WEST ORANGE – Looking to be a prime example on and off the field as the 2022-23 school year arrives, along with the football season, is West Orange-Stark’s Josh Sterling. The burly junior is anticipating making an impact on the field as a guard for the Mustangs, while also taking his talents to the classroom.
