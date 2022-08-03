Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Read on fansided.com
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
4 Players Who Have Disappointed at Steelers Training Camp
Evaluations on the Pittsburgh Steelers are almost done.
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'
Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
Report: Deshaun Watson’s camp will cite Roethlisberger's suspension to try and get his punishment reduced
Representatives for Deshaun Watson will cite Ben Roethlisberger’s suspension in their argument to get his punishment reduced, reports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.
Kareem Hunt's "pay me or trade me" stance problematic in multiple ways
The Cleveland Browns had their fair share of drama this offseason, most of it of their own doing around the quarterback position. Former starter Baker Mayfield wanted to be traded after finding out the team was visiting Houston. Even before QB Deshaun Watson agreed to come to Cleveland, Mayfield was done with the team.
ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still involved in camp despite being out indefinitely following appendectomy
CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't have a timetable for Burrow's on-field return. "I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said Friday. "But he's getting a lot of...
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
New Cowboys LB Anthony Barr Signed Because 'Dallas Is A Contender'
The Dallas Cowboys have signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to incorporate some new wide receivers into their offense after losing their top wideout, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Coach Andy Reid has been looking to get everyone as many reps as possible, but given all the wide receivers the Chiefs have in […] The post ‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
3 biggest surprises from Mike Tomlin’s first Steelers depth chart for 2022
The end of the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has come. It has inevitably triggered a period of transition for the Steelers, starting with selecting QB Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NBA Draft. Pickett, however, is not starting, though that’s not much of a shocker. Having said that, Mike Tomlin’s squad has a lot more […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Mike Tomlin’s first Steelers depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season. Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter. NBC will show a game on ...
Von Miller's impact on Bills being felt on both sides of the ball
Von Miller was signed by the Buffalo Bills to tackle opposing quarterbacks but at his first training camp with the team his impact is being felt in numerous ways. Both sides of the ball included. Defensively, things are going according to plan. Miller is having a good camp and he’s...
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
