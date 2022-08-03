Stop "Rehoboth Beach Dreaming" and make it a reality today! There's nothing better than being just 1.5 blocks to the ocean and boardwalk and just 1 block to restaurants, shops and all the fun activities happening year-round in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This home is the perfect mix of Old Rehoboth Charm, and modern day amenities. Everyone wants to live the "Salt Life" and that’s so easy to do from this beautiful property in a perfect location to everything our Nation's Summer Capital has to offer. You can enjoy summer evenings on the screened porch or enjoy time on one of the open decks where you can soak in some much needed vitamin D. There’s room for the whole family here with 5 bedrooms and an updated white kitchen with granite countertops and LVP flooring. Light and Bright best describes this home with tons of room to enjoy the outdoors even on a rainy day. The spacious backyard, extra off street parking, garage, outdoor shower and lovely, mature tree lined street just a block to the lake and 1.5 blocks to the sand and surf make this your beach dream destination! Rehoboth Beach offers over 200 incredible restaurants, many unique and fun boutiques, by far one of the best independent bookstores in the country – Browseabout Books & Gifts, Clear Space live theater, free entertainment all summer at the bandstand just 2 blocks away plus you can hop on the Jolly Trolley and head down to Dewey Beach for their free beach bonfires, free movie nights weekly, many live concerts, and famous bars for an extra dose of night life when you’re ready to do a little dance…. The sellers have enjoyed this home and have also rented it when they're not using it. It's currently grossing around $50,000 while they still save some time for their family to vacation here; therefore, the new owner could increase this profit by renting it all season and into the shoulder season which is very popular to many tenants who aren’t bound by school schedules and limited to the summer. Park and walk everywhere, every second homeowners dream!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO