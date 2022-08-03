Read on www.wmdt.com
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel butcher wins almost $153K in August 1st Powerball drawing
He didn't win the big prize, but a 63-year-old butcher from Laurel was happy to go home with almost $153,000.00, thanks to the Powerball lottery. State lottery officials say the man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a 10-game ticket at a Royal Farms in Millsboro for the August first drawing.
Cape Gazette
Newly Listed 5-Bed Home in Rehoboth - 42 Maryland Avenue
Stop "Rehoboth Beach Dreaming" and make it a reality today! There's nothing better than being just 1.5 blocks to the ocean and boardwalk and just 1 block to restaurants, shops and all the fun activities happening year-round in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This home is the perfect mix of Old Rehoboth Charm, and modern day amenities. Everyone wants to live the "Salt Life" and that’s so easy to do from this beautiful property in a perfect location to everything our Nation's Summer Capital has to offer. You can enjoy summer evenings on the screened porch or enjoy time on one of the open decks where you can soak in some much needed vitamin D. There’s room for the whole family here with 5 bedrooms and an updated white kitchen with granite countertops and LVP flooring. Light and Bright best describes this home with tons of room to enjoy the outdoors even on a rainy day. The spacious backyard, extra off street parking, garage, outdoor shower and lovely, mature tree lined street just a block to the lake and 1.5 blocks to the sand and surf make this your beach dream destination! Rehoboth Beach offers over 200 incredible restaurants, many unique and fun boutiques, by far one of the best independent bookstores in the country – Browseabout Books & Gifts, Clear Space live theater, free entertainment all summer at the bandstand just 2 blocks away plus you can hop on the Jolly Trolley and head down to Dewey Beach for their free beach bonfires, free movie nights weekly, many live concerts, and famous bars for an extra dose of night life when you’re ready to do a little dance…. The sellers have enjoyed this home and have also rented it when they're not using it. It's currently grossing around $50,000 while they still save some time for their family to vacation here; therefore, the new owner could increase this profit by renting it all season and into the shoulder season which is very popular to many tenants who aren’t bound by school schedules and limited to the summer. Park and walk everywhere, every second homeowners dream!
Cape Gazette
GMB engineer passes PE licensure exam
The architectural and engineering firm of George, Miles & Buhr LLC congratulates staff member Joshua T. Elliott, P.E. on recently passing the eight-hour Principles and Practice of Engineering exam and becoming a licensed professional engineer in the State of Delaware. A Delmar native who currently resides in Ridgely, Md., Elliott...
WMDT.com
Firefighter Combat Challenge tests fire personnel strength, promotes wellness
OCEAN CITY, Md. -Firefighters were put to the test Saturday as the Ocean Firefighter Combat Challenge made its return to the resort town. “Essentially what the firefighter challenge is that you’re climbing five flights of stairs, you’re doing a keiser force machine using a sledgehammer to show your force, and you’re also deploying a hose line and opening and closing the nozzle. Then of course you’re rescuing a victim,” OCFD Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington said.
oceancity.com
The Inlet Parking Lot Starting August 4, 2022
Expect New Parking & Traffic Patterns in the Inlet Lot. If you are used to driving into the inlet parking lot and parking along the water to watch the waves and look for dolphins, don’t expect to do that from now until the end of the White Marlin Open. This huge tournament starts on Monday, August 8,2022. This is the 49th annual event which has turned into the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world. Whether you like the fishing tournament or not, if you plan to go to the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland, you will find a lot of orange cones and no parking access on the water.
Ocean City Today
Marlin Fest to take place on beach at inlet this year
(Aug. 5, 2022) White Marlin Open organizers have again added a venue where people can watch the weigh-ins of the annual tournament, but this year the location offers much more than was available in 2020 and 2021. Marlin Fest was held at the Third Street ball fields the last two...
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
rehobothfoodie.com
Blue Water Grill Closing
After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
Cape Gazette
Cape school supply drive underway thru Aug. 22
The Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s fifth annual Caravan of Caring is now accepting school supplies and monetary donations to support Cape district students. CHEF officials are particularly interested in ensuring that students from low-income homes or those who are experiencing homelessness have supplies they need for success in the classroom. CHEF is also collecting monetary donations for technology and virtual needs to assist students.
WMDT.com
Back To School Bash serves as supplies drive, fun event for whole family
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host its first-ever Back to School Bash later this month, sponsored by AmeriGroup. To get in you’ll need to purchase a $10 wristband which will allow you access to a full range of games, food vendors, and music.
Ocean City Today
Upcoming events approved in Ocean City
From Jeep parades to an Ultimate Frisbee competition, a number of events are planned to close out the summer and welcome the fall in Ocean City. And on Monday, council members approved agreements and other details for festivities planned for August, September and October. Jeep Week. Thousands of Jeeps will...
WGMD Radio
Update: Temporary Flight Restrictions Canceled for This Weekend
Pilots and drone flyers are free to proceed with their plans this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area. The FAA has canceled earlier Temporary Flight Restrictions that had been scheduled to last between early this afternoon (Friday) and Monday afternoon. A TFR is an indication that President Biden would visit his North Shores home.
rehobothfoodie.com
The Café on 26 (Ocean View)
It's been a while since I visited Cafe on 26 in Ocean View. We went several weeks ago, and I have to tell you I was thoroughly impressed! Thanks to the notoriety of our dinner companions, we were seated in the very quiet and very private ‘wine room' upstairs (see the pic in the gallery). The food and the service made me realize that Rt. 26 is a lot more than just pizzas, tacos and fish sandwiches. The entrance to the restaurant is through a nicely tended garden, preparing you for the calm atmosphere within. I will again tell you that many restaurants still change their menu with the seasons, and judging from the menu offerings, Cafe on 26 is no different. So the items mentioned here may or may not be available, depending on when you go.
Cape Gazette
Nassau Bridge crossover should be closed now
For many visitors, the Nassau Bridge is a gateway to the beaches. Descending from the Route 1 bridge is like a plane coming in for a landing, a sign you’re almost at your destination, whether Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey or points farther south. Also like a plane, many cars are...
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
Cape Gazette
Things to Do This Weekend at Delaware & Maryland Beaches
It's hard to believe that we're only about a month away from Labor Day and the end of the official summer season here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's definitely been a great summer so far and we hope you've been able to get out and enjoy all that the coastal region has to offer over these last two or three months.
Cape Gazette
LLC sued over handling of prominent Lewes Beach lot
A Wilmington-based real estate development company has filed a lawsuit against White Bucks LLC and its principal owners Rick Quill, Joe Johnson and Karla Johnson, claiming the defendants agreed to sell a prominent Lewes Beach lot before pursuing a higher sale price from the city. Apennine Acquisition Co. LLC says...
