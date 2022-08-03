ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Padres appear to be building legitimate dynasty with Juan Soto, Josh Bell trade

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
The San Diego Padres announced the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

So, the Padres did the impossible. Losing Max Scherzer and Trae Turner last year to the Dodgers, although it hurt at the time, isn't even on the radar compared to getting Juan Soto and Josh Bell, who by himself, is a huge acquisition.

So A.J. Preller pulled it off! The crazy wheeler dealer, who has tried and tried to improve our team only to be rebuffed or failed to pull it off, finally got the huge tuna. This is akin to getting Babe Ruth or Ted Williams, back in the day.

Getting Soto alone would have done this, but the bonus of getting Bell, a .300 hitter, and closer, Haeder, from Milwaukee, immediately makes us a contender, even for the division, but especially for the wild card.

How much fun will the rest of the season be? This makes even our lesser hitters better. Not wanting to face "monster's row", these hitters will see better pitches, improving their chances of doing more damage than without them.

All I can say is Thanks Peter Seidler, and all is forgiven, A.J. Preller. Go Padres.

G.D. Morrill

Escondido

Amazing -- The city, Padres and the redevelopment agency paid $450 million to build Petco Park.

The Padres just picked up Juan Soto, who turned down a contract offer for $440 million.

Peter Q. Davis

Former chairman/CEO

Centre City Development Corp.

When Padres traded for Kevin Brown, on a one-year rental, he became the ace allowing Andy Ashby to just pitch a bit out of the limelight. Ashby thrived, Pads went to World Series and voters approved Petco Park.

Might Soto, here for at least three post-seasons, allow Fernando Tatìs to play a bit out of the limelight? The mind boggles at what heights El Níno and the Padres could reach.

Kirk Mather

Point Loma



Ownership and management should be applauded for giving San Diego Padres fans and players hope. It is an exciting and unprecedented time. May we rally together and enjoy this wonderful opportunity, this wonderful team, and the incredible drive this team has shown. Let's go Padres! We are proud of this team and thankful for the hope and the opportunity to be a part of something so special. Thank you!

Phil Weaver

Quarryville, Pennsylvania

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

