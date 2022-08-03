Man sought for questioning in attack at Hylan Blvd. bus stop; victim hit with multiple blunt objects, cops say

Read on www.silive.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Queens shootout involving opposing groups and police by house party leaves 4 suspects hospitalized: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A shootout involving opposing groups of suspects and police in Queens late Friday night resulted in four suspects hospitalized, including two minors. The chaos erupted around 11:35 p.m. outside a house party in Queens attended by about 100 people, NBC New York reported. Police said...
Woman in critical following Brooklyn hit-and-run; man dies in separate crash, cops say
A Brooklyn woman was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, cops said. The 34-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush about 4:30 a.m. when the grey or silver SUV slammed into her. The vehicle sped off without stopping, police said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground with a ...
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
UPDATE: McDonald’s Worker Shot Over Cold Fries Has Died And The Case Is Now Deemed A Homicide
The Brooklyn McDonald’s worker who was shot in the neck during a quarrel over cold fries has died, cops announced Friday, August 5. Matthew Webb, 23, “succumbed to his injuries” after he was shot Monday, August 1, outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant fast-food restaurant where he worked, the NYPD said.
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Police: Three men wanted for allegedly inciting riot, assaulting police officers in Newark
Newark police are looking for three men they say incited a riot and assaulted police officers.
Woman riding scooter on Manhattan parkway dies after crash, was launched into path of motorcycle
A woman riding a scooter on a Manhattan parkway died after crashing into a divider and then being launched into the path of a motorcycle rider, cops said. The 48-year-old victim was zipping uptown on the gas-powered scooter when she lost control on the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 104th St. about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, police said. She struck the center divider, and the impact launched her into ...
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops
THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
Boy, 16, shot in leg on Staten Island street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Port Richmond early Friday morning, police said. The victim was standing on Harrison Avenue near Faber Street around 12:45 a.m. when the incident occurred, said a spokesman for the NYPD.
Heavy traffic on Staten Island Expressway to Brooklyn due to crash; 1 person taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Motorists should expect delays Saturday night on the Brooklyn-bound side of the Staten Island Expressway after all the lanes were closed due to a crash. Emergency radio transmissions said the lanes were blocked near the Clove Road exit following a crash involving multiple vehicles. One person...
13-Year-Old Tourist Attacked While Walking in Theater District With Her Family: Cops
A 13-year-old girl visiting New York City with her parents was assaulted Tuesday afternoon in the Theater District near Times Square, and cops are hunting for a suspect caught on surveillance cameras. The attack happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue, just off 47th...
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
Nabbed with defaced gun days before Christmas, Staten Island man, 25, headed to prison.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He was nabbed with an illegal gun in his possession in New Brighton days before last Christmas. Now, Jamal Smith will spend the next few yuletide holidays behind bars upstate. Smith, 25, has been sentenced to 42 months in prison stemming from his arrest last...
Robber followed man into Staten Island home, threatened him with boxcutter, police allege
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man armed with a boxcutter followed a male victim into his home in Port Richmond and then robbed the resident while threatening his life, authorities allege. Selvin Castillo of the 300 block of Clove Road in West Brighton allegedly perpetrated the heist on...
19 year old fatally shot in backpack robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The 18-year-old suspect attempted to rob the victim of his backpack in a struggle that spilled out onto the first floor of the parking garage.
VIDEO: Robbery victim punched, critically injured outside Brooklyn pizzeria
The search is on for two suspects after a man was punched and robbed outside of a Brooklyn pizzeria in an attack that landed him in the hospital in critical condition.
Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, killed in BJ’s parking lot backpack robbery
BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot by a younger teen Thursday night during a struggle over the victim’s backpack in the parking lot of a BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to authorities. The alleged assailant, 18-year-old Edino Tzul, tried to steal victim Dereck Chen’s bag outside the wholesale store on Shore […]
Staten Island Expressway road-rage shocker: Man exits car, busts windows of MTA bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An apparent road-rage incident on the Staten Island Expressway involving an express bus left riders rattled after a man stopped and exited his car, then busted the windows of the MTA vehicle packed with commuters. Video of the shocking encounter was posted to social media.
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD.
