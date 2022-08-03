West Nile virus found in Idaho mosquitoes

Read on wjla.com
Related
WJLA
Heat returns through the beginning of the week; Cooler, less humid by the end of the week
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The heat and humidity are here to stay for the next several days with highs in the lower 90s for the end of the weekend under partly cloudy skies. A few storms will dot radar later this afternoon and evening mainly west of DC closer to the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Surovell weigh in on Virginia's teacher shortage
Arlington, Va. (7News) — As Virginia students prepare to go back to school, several school districts in Northern Virginia are facing staffing shortages. 7News asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the staffing crisis in Virginia classrooms. "We do have some real challenges in fully staffing teachers across the Commonwealth and...
WJLA
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
WJLA
Police arrest 18-year-old for 27 burglary, property destruction offenses in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An18-year-old man from Suitland, Md. was charged Wednesday in connection to 27 burglary and property destruction incidents in Washington, D.C. Police are withholding the identity of the man because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses, which took place in January and March of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Severe weather impact: Heavy rains lead to damaging flooding in DC metro area
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — StormWatch7 spent Friday afternoon on weather alert as severe storms brought heavy rainfall to our area in the evening hours. A Flash Flood Warning was issued in the D.C. area and surrounding regions until 8 p.m. and a Flood Watch was effect for the 7News viewing area through 11 p.m.
WJLA
Md. man charged for threatening family with arson, pouring gas inside living room: police
BOONSBORO, Md. (7News) — A Maryland man is facing charges after he threatened arson and poured gasoline in the living room of his home, police said. Investigators arrested Bruce W. Lovins, 52, of Washington County, Thursday evening after the Boonsboro Police Department initially investigated a domestic disturbance. Just before...
WJLA
Amtrak train stuck in Maryland, passengers stranded after lightning disables signal system
BALTIMORE, Md. — A passenger train was stranded north of Baltimore late Friday night after the Amtrak signal system was knocked out at Union Station. Virginia Railway Express said a lightning strike was the cause of the issue. Passengers aboard the Northeast Regional Amtrak train tell 7News that the...
WJLA
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit that led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast DC, according to D.C. police. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The 1600 block of Alabama...
WJLA
Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
Comments / 0