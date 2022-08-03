Sangamon County Seeks Return Of Volunteers To Animal Shelter, With Changes

Read on www.wmay.com
Related
wmay.com
Downtown Sidewalks Slated For Power Washing In Beautification Effort
Expect to see crews doing some intense power washing of downtown Springfield sidewalks in the days to come. It’s part of a downtown beautification effort. Crews have been working on the project for a few weeks, but the city says it is devoting more time and manpower to completing the work. Crews will be power washing downtown sidewalks between 8am and 5pm Mondays through Thursdays for the next two to three weeks.
WAND TV
Volunteers build mobility ramps in Piatt County
CISCO, Ill. (WAND) — Keith Herbold spent his Friday morning working up a sweat. The muggy morning made building a new wooden mobility ramp a workout, but this isn't work — it's a labor of love. "My mother died 20 years ago and the last 25 years of...
wmay.com
Animal Control Contract With Advocacy Groups Includes Non-Disparagement Clause
Sangamon County Animal Control’s new contract with animal advocacy groups who accept animals from the shelter includes a provision requiring that the local organizations do not make negative public statements or social media comments about Animal Control. The contract says such statements “impair working relationships” with Animal Control, because...
wmay.com
County: No Movement Yet To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates
Despite the temporary restraining order issued by a Sangamon County judge, there’s been no apparent movement yet by the Illinois Department of Human Services to transfer county jail inmates in need of psychiatric care. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the jail is currently housing six inmates who have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Proposal To Purchase Enos Park Homes Remains Stalled In Committee
Some Springfield aldermen are still balking at a request for nearly $300,000 to assist the Enos Park Neighborhood Association as it struggles with the cost of a neighborhood redevelopment program. The city had already put up money in past years to help the association acquire and maintain more than 70 properties in the neighborhood, but the group has been unable to stay ahead of its costs for taxes and professional services. Mayor Jim Langfelder says if the city doesn’t purchase the properties, they could be sold individually at tax auction, making it harder to market the properties in bigger blocks to prospective developers. But an ordinance authorizing the city to buy the properties has been stalled in committee for weeks.
wmay.com
Sewer Inspections Begin Monday
Beginning Monday, crews will be inspecting sewer manholes in the northeast corner of Springfield as part of the ongoing project to identify deficiencies that have contributed to flooding related to the city’s sewer system. Crews will use a 360-degree camera that will be lowered into the manhole from their...
wmay.com
Deadlines Loom For Wyndham City Centre Project
The fate of Springfield’s Wyndham City Centre is coming down to the wire. Mayor Jim Langfelder is hoping that the downtown high-rise hotel’s current owner and a New York developer will introduce a revised zoning request as early as Monday. Aldermen have twice rejected the proposal to convert the hotel into mostly apartments, leaving it with only 80 to 100 hotel rooms. The partners cannot reintroduce the same proposal for 18 months, but a revised request could be acted upon within 60 days.
wmay.com
Langfelder Wonders If Politics Impacted Wyndham Votes
Mayor Jim Langfelder is raising the possibility that politics might have something to do with the vote against putting more apartments in the Wyndham City Centre complex. Four Springfield aldermen have publicly come out in support of Langfelder’s opponent in next year’s election, city Treasurer Misty Buscher. Three of the four… Chuck Redpath, Kristin DiCenso, and Ralph Hanauer… voted against the zoning variance. The fourth… Erin Conley… originally supported the change but then switched her vote to “no” when it came up for a second vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Clinton Journal
Wapella Township gets resignation and restitution from road commissioner
WAPELLA — The Wapella Township Board in May asked its road commissioner to resign and pay restitution for thousands of dollars in personal charges the board determined he made to the township’s credit card. According to minutes from a May 10 meeting of the township board, “The board...
wmay.com
Sangamon County Back To ”High” Rate Of COVID Transmission
Sangamon County has returned to a “high” rate of COVID transmission, according to the CDC, even as the pace of new local infections appears to slow down a bit. The county had 600 new confirmed cases and no COVID-related fatalities in the past seven days, compared to 706 new cases and two deaths the previous week.
Central Illinois Proud
Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
Three cities looking for new ambulance service
Decatur City Manager, Scot Wrighton says at that public hearing on Monday, officials will discuss potential new contracts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Macon County Conservation District awarded $2.9 million for addition to Fort Daniel Conservation Area
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Conservation District receives $2,917,380.00 from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation to add 236 acres to Fort Daniel Conservation Area. The grant will allow the Conservation District to adjoin an additional 236 acres to the existing 370-acre Fort Daniel Conservation Area. The...
wmay.com
Street Name Change Proposed To Honor Late Businessman
The Springfield City Council will vote this month on a proposal to rename a west-side road in honor of a longtime local businessman who passed away in June. An ordinance before the council would rename Baer Boulevard as O’Shea Way, in honor of the late David “Bud” O’Shea.
wmay.com
Fire Department Warns Against Latest Phone Scam
It’s yet another phone scam targeting Springfield residents. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says some local residents have gotten text messages offering Springfield Fire Department shirts for sale. Blough says the messages are false and should be considered malicious. He says the fire department will never solicit funds or sell items through text or phone messages.
wmay.com
Bloomberg Harvard City Fellow Begins Work In Springfield
A Harvard graduate has begun work in Springfield in her new position as part of the inaugural class of Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellows. Sai Joshi joined the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development on August 1st. She will focus on developing a “Whole Block Restoration” strategy for troubled areas of Springfield. Joshi is an architect with a focus on urban design, planning, and policy.
Springfield Fire Department warns of texting scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam it recently became aware of. The scam is in the form of text messages advertising SFD shirts for sale. Chief Brandon Blough said the SFD will never try to solicit or sell anything by text or direct call; the […]
wmay.com
Free Metered Parking Expected To Continue Into 2023
You may eventually have to start plugging meters again in downtown Springfield, but it probably won’t be this year. Downtown visitors have not been required to pay for parking at meters since the start of the COVID pandemic back in March of 2020. Mayor Jim Langfelder says an eventual move back to paid metered parking downtown depends on a lot of unresolved variables, including the extent to which state workers fully return to downtown offices. The mayor has in the past also linked the return of paid metered parking to an upgrade to “smart” parking meters downtown, a project which could take months.
wlds.com
Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen
UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
Students paint mural at Springfield high school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County high school students have given their community a splash of color. Students from eight high schools came together the first week of August to paint a 40-foot mural on the courtyard wall at Southeast High School. The mural is supported by the Sangamon County mural advisory committee and Springfield Art […]
Comments / 0