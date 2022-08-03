ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon County Seeks Return Of Volunteers To Animal Shelter, With Changes

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Downtown Sidewalks Slated For Power Washing In Beautification Effort

Expect to see crews doing some intense power washing of downtown Springfield sidewalks in the days to come. It’s part of a downtown beautification effort. Crews have been working on the project for a few weeks, but the city says it is devoting more time and manpower to completing the work. Crews will be power washing downtown sidewalks between 8am and 5pm Mondays through Thursdays for the next two to three weeks.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Volunteers build mobility ramps in Piatt County

CISCO, Ill. (WAND) — Keith Herbold spent his Friday morning working up a sweat. The muggy morning made building a new wooden mobility ramp a workout, but this isn't work — it's a labor of love. "My mother died 20 years ago and the last 25 years of...
PIATT COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Animal Control Contract With Advocacy Groups Includes Non-Disparagement Clause

Sangamon County Animal Control’s new contract with animal advocacy groups who accept animals from the shelter includes a provision requiring that the local organizations do not make negative public statements or social media comments about Animal Control. The contract says such statements “impair working relationships” with Animal Control, because...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

County: No Movement Yet To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates

Despite the temporary restraining order issued by a Sangamon County judge, there’s been no apparent movement yet by the Illinois Department of Human Services to transfer county jail inmates in need of psychiatric care. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the jail is currently housing six inmates who have...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Society
Sangamon County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Sangamon County, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Government
Sangamon County, IL
Government
wmay.com

Proposal To Purchase Enos Park Homes Remains Stalled In Committee

Some Springfield aldermen are still balking at a request for nearly $300,000 to assist the Enos Park Neighborhood Association as it struggles with the cost of a neighborhood redevelopment program. The city had already put up money in past years to help the association acquire and maintain more than 70 properties in the neighborhood, but the group has been unable to stay ahead of its costs for taxes and professional services. Mayor Jim Langfelder says if the city doesn’t purchase the properties, they could be sold individually at tax auction, making it harder to market the properties in bigger blocks to prospective developers. But an ordinance authorizing the city to buy the properties has been stalled in committee for weeks.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Sewer Inspections Begin Monday

Beginning Monday, crews will be inspecting sewer manholes in the northeast corner of Springfield as part of the ongoing project to identify deficiencies that have contributed to flooding related to the city’s sewer system. Crews will use a 360-degree camera that will be lowered into the manhole from their...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Deadlines Loom For Wyndham City Centre Project

The fate of Springfield’s Wyndham City Centre is coming down to the wire. Mayor Jim Langfelder is hoping that the downtown high-rise hotel’s current owner and a New York developer will introduce a revised zoning request as early as Monday. Aldermen have twice rejected the proposal to convert the hotel into mostly apartments, leaving it with only 80 to 100 hotel rooms. The partners cannot reintroduce the same proposal for 18 months, but a revised request could be acted upon within 60 days.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder Wonders If Politics Impacted Wyndham Votes

Mayor Jim Langfelder is raising the possibility that politics might have something to do with the vote against putting more apartments in the Wyndham City Centre complex. Four Springfield aldermen have publicly come out in support of Langfelder’s opponent in next year’s election, city Treasurer Misty Buscher. Three of the four… Chuck Redpath, Kristin DiCenso, and Ralph Hanauer… voted against the zoning variance. The fourth… Erin Conley… originally supported the change but then switched her vote to “no” when it came up for a second vote.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Animal Shelter#Animal Control
wmay.com

Sangamon County Back To ”High” Rate Of COVID Transmission

Sangamon County has returned to a “high” rate of COVID transmission, according to the CDC, even as the pace of new local infections appears to slow down a bit. The county had 600 new confirmed cases and no COVID-related fatalities in the past seven days, compared to 706 new cases and two deaths the previous week.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wmay.com

Street Name Change Proposed To Honor Late Businessman

The Springfield City Council will vote this month on a proposal to rename a west-side road in honor of a longtime local businessman who passed away in June. An ordinance before the council would rename Baer Boulevard as O’Shea Way, in honor of the late David “Bud” O’Shea.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Fire Department Warns Against Latest Phone Scam

It’s yet another phone scam targeting Springfield residents. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says some local residents have gotten text messages offering Springfield Fire Department shirts for sale. Blough says the messages are false and should be considered malicious. He says the fire department will never solicit funds or sell items through text or phone messages.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Bloomberg Harvard City Fellow Begins Work In Springfield

A Harvard graduate has begun work in Springfield in her new position as part of the inaugural class of Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellows. Sai Joshi joined the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development on August 1st. She will focus on developing a “Whole Block Restoration” strategy for troubled areas of Springfield. Joshi is an architect with a focus on urban design, planning, and policy.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Fire Department warns of texting scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam it recently became aware of. The scam is in the form of text messages advertising SFD shirts for sale. Chief Brandon Blough said the SFD will never try to solicit or sell anything by text or direct call; the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Free Metered Parking Expected To Continue Into 2023

You may eventually have to start plugging meters again in downtown Springfield, but it probably won’t be this year. Downtown visitors have not been required to pay for parking at meters since the start of the COVID pandemic back in March of 2020. Mayor Jim Langfelder says an eventual move back to paid metered parking downtown depends on a lot of unresolved variables, including the extent to which state workers fully return to downtown offices. The mayor has in the past also linked the return of paid metered parking to an upgrade to “smart” parking meters downtown, a project which could take months.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen

UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Students paint mural at Springfield high school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County high school students have given their community a splash of color.  Students from eight high schools came together the first week of August to paint a 40-foot mural on the courtyard wall at Southeast High School. The mural is supported by the Sangamon County mural advisory committee and Springfield Art […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy