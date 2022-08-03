NLRB orders mine workers union to pay Warrior Met Coal over $13M

Read on abc3340.com
Your Week in Review for July 31, 2022
Police investigating homicide at InTown Suites in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department started a homicide investigation after finding a person shot inside of a room at a InTown Suites in Birmingham on Saturday night. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 1. Former Alabama, NFL football player arrested on drug, possession charges.
ABC 33/40 News
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election...
ABC 33/40 News
Unpaid garbage bill leads to problems for Tuscaloosa community
Every day Debra Nichols walks out her front door and she sees and smells garbage. "My (trash) can can stink, if I don’t keep it sprayed clean but this is like ten times worse," she said. Nichols lives across the street from Harvest Ridge Apartments in Tuscaloosa. She said...
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update
CULLMAN, Ala. – The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday. “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses. “Keep in...
Bham Now
NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property
Award-winning Marshall Steakhouse and Resort (Marshall Steakhouse) is expanding into Birmingham on 95 acres of the “Hallmark Farms” property. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the new property. All about Hallmark Farms. Even if you’re not familiar with the history of Hallmark Farms, you’ve likely...
Bham Now
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
WAAY-TV
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
A wild kangaroo was spotted in Alabama.
Shelby Reporter
Woman shot to death at Marathon gas station along U.S. 280
HOOVER – A late-night shooting ended with one woman fatally shot at a gas station in Hoover. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Hoover Police Department responded to a call of a person shot inside a Marathon gas station located along U.S. 280. Police...
ABC 33/40 News
Man wanted in connection to Wisconsin murder charged in Alabama murder
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Wisconsin, who was captured in Helena was connected to the death of a man in Flomaton, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 52-year-old Dwight Dixon was found dead when police responded to an emergency call on Dixon Road in Flomaton Wednesday.
Birmingham man acquitted in 2019 Kingston murder; jury deliberated less than 30 minutes
A Jefferson County jury took less than 30 minutes to find a Birmingham man not guilty in a 2019 deadly shooting in the city’s Kingston community. Lovell Amison III, 23, was shot to death May 6 in the Morton Simpson Village public housing community. Douglas Fitzgerald Youngblood, now 28, was arrested just over a week later on a murder charge.
wbrc.com
Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
ABC 33/40 News
Etowah County schools training teachers to aid students struggling with mental health
The Etowah County School district is putting a focus on the mental health of their staff and students for the new school year through its "C-Squared" initiative and mental health program. "Without good mental health in our schools, without taking care of our students, without taking care of our employees,...
styleblueprint.com
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
wbrc.com
Vincent Police Chief and Assistant Chief suspended after alleged racist text message
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has approved a resolution to pursue termination of its Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric. Vincent Mayor James D. Latimer announced the chief and the assistant chief...
Birmingham man linked to H2K street gang sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
A 26-year-old man who authorities say is affiliated with a dangerous Birmingham street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges. Horace Dantai Burgess Jr. on Wednesday was sentenced to nearly six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
