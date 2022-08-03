ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

NLRB orders mine workers union to pay Warrior Met Coal over $13M

By The Associated Press
ABC 33/40 News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on abc3340.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for July 31, 2022

Police investigating homicide at InTown Suites in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department started a homicide investigation after finding a person shot inside of a room at a InTown Suites in Birmingham on Saturday night. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 1. Former Alabama, NFL football player arrested on drug, possession charges.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election...
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Unpaid garbage bill leads to problems for Tuscaloosa community

Every day Debra Nichols walks out her front door and she sees and smells garbage. "My (trash) can can stink, if I don’t keep it sprayed clean but this is like ten times worse," she said. Nichols lives across the street from Harvest Ridge Apartments in Tuscaloosa. She said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
City
Union, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Business
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Birmingham, AL
Business
Birmingham, AL
Cars
State
Alabama State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Cars
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests.   Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday.  “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses.   “Keep in...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Mining Equipment#Labor Relations#Business Industry#Linus Business#Warrior Met Coal Mining
WAAY-TV

Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility

Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Woman shot to death at Marathon gas station along U.S. 280

HOOVER – A late-night shooting ended with one woman fatally shot at a gas station in Hoover. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Hoover Police Department responded to a call of a person shot inside a Marathon gas station located along U.S. 280. Police...
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
ABC 33/40 News

Man wanted in connection to Wisconsin murder charged in Alabama murder

A man wanted in connection to a murder in Wisconsin, who was captured in Helena was connected to the death of a man in Flomaton, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 52-year-old Dwight Dixon was found dead when police responded to an emergency call on Dixon Road in Flomaton Wednesday.
FLOMATON, AL
wbrc.com

Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL
styleblueprint.com

Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!

Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man linked to H2K street gang sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

A 26-year-old man who authorities say is affiliated with a dangerous Birmingham street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges. Horace Dantai Burgess Jr. on Wednesday was sentenced to nearly six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy